Here's How To Prepare Your Pantry For A Winter Storm
Winter may bring festive moments like sledding and drinking rich hot chocolate, but it can also be a brutal time of year. Winter storms often trap people in their homes, forcing reliance on pantry supplies for survival. So, while a snow day might sound pleasant, it's crucial to be prepared for the possibility of being snowed in for days.
During severe winter weather, getting outside can be both difficult and dangerous. Storms often bring a mix of snow, sleet, rain, wind, and freezing temperatures, which can knock out power and leave you without heat or electricity. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests, "...canned foods, dry mixes, and other staples that do not require refrigeration, cooking, water, or special preparation." So, rather than being left in the cold, try to stock up on around three days of non-perishable supplies. Dry mixes like homemade Chex mix or Midwestern pub mix along with instant oatmeal are easy to prepare and provide energy. Protein bars and nut butters are great sources of energy which pair well with fruits like bananas and apples, which don't require refrigeration.
Hydration is just as crucial as food. It's essential to buy bottled water — not just for drinking, but also for hygiene if your pipes freeze or your water supply is cut off (i.e. your water system is connected to an electric pump). The American Red Cross recommends a minimum of a gallon of drinking water everyday per person in your household. Depending on the severity of the storm, power outages and system failures could last not just for days, but for weeks, making preparedness necessary for both food and water.
How to stock up for safety and sustenance?
In order for a winter storm to be classified as a blizzard, the National Weather Service deems, "a storm which contains large amounts of snow or blowing snow, with winds in excess of 35 mph and visibilities of less than ¼ mile for an extended period of time (at least 3 hours)." In the U.S., about 19 blizzards occur annually, making it more important than ever to be prepared for winter storms.
In addition to non-perishable foods, focus on maintaining a balanced diet. While that's easier said than done in these situations, low-sodium vegetables are an excellent choice for their long shelf life and essential vitamins. While it's tempting to load up on salty snacks and sweets, they are not filling and increase thirst. That said, a comfort food or two can help lift spirits in tough times. For protein, canned fish, chicken, or turkey are all great options that don't require heating. Pair them with crackers, rice, or other grains to extend meals and keep you full. Don't forget to add sports drinks to the list to help replace electrolytes, keeping you hydrated throughout the storm.
How to be ready for the unexpected?
A winter storm is more than just an inconvenience — it can be life-threatening. Preparing in advance with non-perishable foods, water, and essential supplies will help ensure you stay healthy and safe. Be sure to include hygiene products like soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and sanitary pads. These items can be hard to access if stores are closed and roads are impassable. In addition to food and water, don't forget to stock up on vitamins and any medication you or your family members may need. Keeping your immune system strong during a stressful and cold time is crucial.
If you have any pets, don't forget to add a few extra bags or cans of their food to the shopping list. You may even want to throw in disposable plates, cups, silverware, and napkins, as washing dishes may not be possible if the power or water is out. The next time you stock your pantry, remember — preparedness can save your life, while the right supplies will help you weather the storm.