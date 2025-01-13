Here's How To Prepare Your Pantry For A Winter Storm

Winter may bring festive moments like sledding and drinking rich hot chocolate, but it can also be a brutal time of year. Winter storms often trap people in their homes, forcing reliance on pantry supplies for survival. So, while a snow day might sound pleasant, it's crucial to be prepared for the possibility of being snowed in for days.

During severe winter weather, getting outside can be both difficult and dangerous. Storms often bring a mix of snow, sleet, rain, wind, and freezing temperatures, which can knock out power and leave you without heat or electricity. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests, "...canned foods, dry mixes, and other staples that do not require refrigeration, cooking, water, or special preparation." So, rather than being left in the cold, try to stock up on around three days of non-perishable supplies. Dry mixes like homemade Chex mix or Midwestern pub mix along with instant oatmeal are easy to prepare and provide energy. Protein bars and nut butters are great sources of energy which pair well with fruits like bananas and apples, which don't require refrigeration.

Hydration is just as crucial as food. It's essential to buy bottled water — not just for drinking, but also for hygiene if your pipes freeze or your water supply is cut off (i.e. your water system is connected to an electric pump). The American Red Cross recommends a minimum of a gallon of drinking water everyday per person in your household. Depending on the severity of the storm, power outages and system failures could last not just for days, but for weeks, making preparedness necessary for both food and water.