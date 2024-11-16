Why Your Homemade Chex Mix Is Too Dry (And How To Fix It)

While Chex mix is available at grocery and convenience stores, it doesn't hold a candle to the flavor and texture of homemade. This savory snack is perfect for a variety of occasions (including smuggling into a ballpark) and it's so customizable (try giving it a Southwestern spin). However, it can come out a bit dry. If this has ever happened to you, you might be wondering where it went wrong.

Dry Chex mix is typically the result of too little butter. Maybe you skimped on it because you thought it would make everything soggy; actually, butter does the opposite of that, because it helps everything get nice and crispy when it's baked. While you might not be able to salvage this batch of mix (it has already been baked, and more baking could make it burn), you can do right by your next batch.

Make sure you are using at least one stick of butter per 10 cups of dry ingredients. And instead of dumping all the melted butter in at once and mixing it, pour it into the dry ingredients in stages, mixing as you go, so that it gets evenly dispersed throughout.