Review: Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition Poses No Threat To The Classic

Kraft is releasing yet another version of its classic blue box macaroni and cheese, only this time, it's treating its fanbase to flavors not commonly associated with boxed mac. Let's face it — though classically scrumptious, traditional blue box macaroni and cheese isn't exactly a restaurant-quality option. Even Kraft's new protein-infused PowerMac isn't likely to rival that of one served at an upscale eatery, despite its cheesily delicious taste.

In an effort to provide customers with a fancier, more budget-friendly way to indulge, Kraft has released its classic mac in a way I never thought I'd see. The new Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition flavors are hitting store shelves, all of which are said to feature "elevated" ingredients and uniquely shaped noodles. There are three flavors total: Parmesan Pesto, Romano Cacio e Pepe, and Monterey Jack Caramelized Onion.

I have to admit, I was pretty excited to try the new Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition flavors; despite being a boxed mac and cheese variety, all three options sounded quite tempting, and I was curious as to which flavors, if not all, are actually worth buying. So, how does the new Kraft Mac & Cheese Restaurant Edition stack up? Stick around for the scoop on important details, including its taste and release date.