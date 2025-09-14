The 2-Ingredient Seasoning Blend For Sweet And Spicy Bacon
Bacon is, for all intents and purposes, a veritable food of the gods. That deliciously smoky, savory slice of meaty goodness is perfect whether it's crisped up to peak crunch and sprinkled over a salad, or draped like an elegant pork blanket over lettuce and tomatoes in a classic BLT. But — of course — bacon is great, but candied bacon is better. If you're a salty-and-sweet fan and haven't hopped on the candied bacon hype train yet, you're sorely missing out. But don't worry, this stuff is super easy to make with just two ingredients: a little brown sugar and cayenne pepper.
Brown sugar is the best friend of baked goods. It's an easy way to sweeten up your steak marinade; and it adds a deep, molasses-y sweetness to any stew, braised meat, or pasta. It's also my favorite pick for candied bacon. It melts down beautifully in the oven and creates a crisp, delicately crunchy shell on your bacon. The cayenne pepper adds just a touch of smoky heat that offsets the sweetness, and highlights the savory notes in the bacon. Try it once and you'll be hooked.
Ways to enjoy your candied bacon
First, eating candied bacon by itself is always a great option. Any time I make candied bacon, you can bet I'll be stuffing at least a few of those strips directly into my mouth without any plans for salads, sandwiches, or soups. But if you're looking for some other ways to use it, bacon and maple syrup are already two tasty ways to upgrade your canned baked beans. Why not skip the maple syrup and chop up a few strips of brown sugar and cayenne bacon to toss into your beans, instead? It also makes a great side dish for eggs and toast, as an upgrade on a classic diner breakfast, or you can chop the bacon up and mix it right into your scrambled eggs, too.
Another personal favorite: adding candied bacon to desserts or sweet breakfast foods. It's a great mix-in for pancake batter, for starters. And, if you're a fan of decadent, fudgy, chocolate brownies, try sprinkling a dash of sea salt and crumbled candied bacon bits on top for a salty-sweet treat. Candied bacon is also a welcome addition to a charcuterie board, mac and cheese, or your favorite hearty chowder. Keep a stash in the fridge, sprinkle it on whatever sounds good, and enjoy the magic for yourself.