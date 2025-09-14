The 2-Ingredient Seasoning Blend For Sweet And Spicy Bacon

Bacon is, for all intents and purposes, a veritable food of the gods. That deliciously smoky, savory slice of meaty goodness is perfect whether it's crisped up to peak crunch and sprinkled over a salad, or draped like an elegant pork blanket over lettuce and tomatoes in a classic BLT. But — of course — bacon is great, but candied bacon is better. If you're a salty-and-sweet fan and haven't hopped on the candied bacon hype train yet, you're sorely missing out. But don't worry, this stuff is super easy to make with just two ingredients: a little brown sugar and cayenne pepper.

Brown sugar is the best friend of baked goods. It's an easy way to sweeten up your steak marinade; and it adds a deep, molasses-y sweetness to any stew, braised meat, or pasta. It's also my favorite pick for candied bacon. It melts down beautifully in the oven and creates a crisp, delicately crunchy shell on your bacon. The cayenne pepper adds just a touch of smoky heat that offsets the sweetness, and highlights the savory notes in the bacon. Try it once and you'll be hooked.