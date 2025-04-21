Look No Further Than Your Pantry To Sweeten Up Your Steak Marinade

Juicy, savory, melt-in-your-mouth steak with a sweet and salty crust is perhaps one of the most delicious proteins out there. Loaded into tacos with plenty of salsa and pico de gallo, piled on top of steaming white rice, tossed into a crisp and zingy salad, or just plucked straight off the cutting board, there is nothing quite like perfectly seasoned beef.

Part of what makes marinated steak so good is that touch of sweetness, and while there are lots of ingredients that can do that job, we wanted to get some professional advice. The Takeout spoke to Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, Illinois, about his favorite way to sweeten up a steak marinade. "I like using brown sugar when I want to bring out more caramel-like notes in a dish," Kook told us.

He opts for brown sugar over white sugar because of the added complexity of the molasses, though he did say that the mild taste of white sugar is "great for balancing out acidity in sauces." Brown sugar, on the other hand, brings nuance and richness, and it is bold enough to stand up to the deep, meaty flavors of a seared steak. Light or dark brown sugar will both work here, but dark brown sugar will have a stronger molasses flavor.