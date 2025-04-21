Look No Further Than Your Pantry To Sweeten Up Your Steak Marinade
Juicy, savory, melt-in-your-mouth steak with a sweet and salty crust is perhaps one of the most delicious proteins out there. Loaded into tacos with plenty of salsa and pico de gallo, piled on top of steaming white rice, tossed into a crisp and zingy salad, or just plucked straight off the cutting board, there is nothing quite like perfectly seasoned beef.
Part of what makes marinated steak so good is that touch of sweetness, and while there are lots of ingredients that can do that job, we wanted to get some professional advice. The Takeout spoke to Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, Illinois, about his favorite way to sweeten up a steak marinade. "I like using brown sugar when I want to bring out more caramel-like notes in a dish," Kook told us.
He opts for brown sugar over white sugar because of the added complexity of the molasses, though he did say that the mild taste of white sugar is "great for balancing out acidity in sauces." Brown sugar, on the other hand, brings nuance and richness, and it is bold enough to stand up to the deep, meaty flavors of a seared steak. Light or dark brown sugar will both work here, but dark brown sugar will have a stronger molasses flavor.
How to make a brown sugar steak marinade
Brown sugar obviously brings sweetness and encourages caramelization during cooking, but it needs to be used in concert with other ingredients. "I like to balance that sweetness with soy sauce for umami and a bit of lemon juice or vinegar to add acidity," Kook said. Fish sauce, Worcestershire sauce, miso paste, or coconut aminos are other ingredients that bring a salty umami quality that's similar to soy sauce, and lime juice or even a splash of wine can also add balancing acidity. For a kick, marinate steak in spicy ingredients like red pepper flakes or gochujang paste. Or, make a simple dry rub with brown sugar, salt, and black pepper.
You can combine brown sugar with other ingredients, such as honey or maple syrup, to add more complexity. It also pairs well with fruity additions, like pineapple juice, for example. "It adds sweetness and also helps tenderize the meat thanks to an enzyme called bromelain that breaks down muscle fibers," Kook explained.
In general, Kook recommended 6 to 8 hours of marinating time, or up to overnight. "The flavors really penetrate the meat without compromising texture," he said. The exception to this rule is if you use an enzymatic ingredient like pineapple juice. The texture can get mushy if you leave the steak marinating for longer than two hours, and thinner cuts may only need about half an hour.