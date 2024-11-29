Light Vs Dark Brown Sugar: What Is The Difference?

If you're a baker or connoisseur of anything sweet, then you're probably pretty familiar with brown sugar. It is, afterall, one of the most common baking ingredients. It's often used to make cookies, cakes, and pies or as a sweetener option at local and chain coffee shops. It's even become a fan-favorite flavor for Starbucks iced coffee drinks and homemade coffee syrups.

Despite its growing popularity, people still wonder what the main difference is between light and dark brown sugar. Before you can understand how they are different, you need to know how they are the same. Both these sugars are used to sweeten food and when used in small amounts, they can be interchangeable. However, using one over the other will noticeably change the appearance, texture, and flavor of your dessert or sweet treat.

So, what makes them different? It's their molasses content. The amount of molasses in light brown sugar differs just enough that it has a slightly different appearance and flavor profile from dark brown sugar.