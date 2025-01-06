The Spicy Ingredients You Should Be Marinating Your Steak In

While not every steak requires a marinade, there are certain steaks (including the ever-popular sirloin) that should always be marinated to help tenderize them and add flavor. A typical steak marinade consists of some sort of acid such as wine or vinegar combined with oil, salt, and other seasonings. Some cooks also incorporate lactic acid-rich yogurt or even baking soda to further tenderize the meat. Chef Matthew Kreider, Executive Chef at Steak 954 in West Fort Lauderdale, likes to add another ingredient to make a super-flavorful steak marinade: chile peppers.

Kreider explains that he "loves heat that has flavor — Habaneros, Calabrian chilis, Fresno peppers." Although, Kreider explains, there's no set amount of time to marinate a steak, 4-6 hours is usually enough. He does advise keeping an eye on the clock, though, as "if you marinate something too long, the product starts to deteriorate and break down." Kreider also cautions that not every diner can handle the same quantity of spice, so go easy with the chile peppers unless you're just cooking for yourself or you know your guests like it hot.