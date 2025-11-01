12 Additions That Turn Plain Mac And Cheese Into A Delicious Dinner
You may think that you can't make ooey-gooey mac and cheese any better than it is on its own, but it's possible with the right additions. Even if the extra ingredients don't stand out on their own, once they hit the rich and creamy mix of noodles and cheese, the result is nothing short of taste-tempting. When choosing the tastiest addition for your mac and cheese, consider how they complement the dish, and add elements such as spiciness, creaminess, and even brightness. Some ingredients may add a playful, unexpected twist to the mac and cheese, while others may cut through some of its richness with a burst of acidity.
Depending on what additions you choose to enhance your creamy, cheesy meal, they may do double-duty to add both flavor and texture. It's important to choose items, such as sautéed veggies, smoky bacon, or crisp crackers, that subtly bring out the best in the mac and cheese, rather than overwhelm it with too much flavor. Here are some additions that can help transform your homemade bowl of cheesy noodles into something restaurant-worthy. Also, incorporating more filling ingredients in the mac and cheese can transform it from a lazy lunch into a delicious dinner.
1. Browned butter
You can easily upgrade either your packaged or homemade mac and cheese with one simple ingredient that you already have in your refrigerator. Rather than adding just regular butter to your dish, infuse it with rich and flavorful browned butter instead. The golden brown butter will infuse the mac and cheese with a nutty, caramelized flavor that will transform it from comforting to complex. As the creamy butter slightly browns in a pan, its milk solids toast, resulting in a slight hazelnut taste. The warm flavor will amplify the mac and cheese's creaminess, making it even more decadent. For mac and cheese that is hot and sexy enough for date night, use browned butter, but take it to the next level by swapping water for Parmesan broth.
If you're upgrading a boxed mac and cheese dinner, use the amount of butter the directions call for, but gently brown it before stirring in the other ingredients. The flavor of the brown butter will counterbalance the tanginess of the cheese powder, and make the packaged meal taste a bit more homemade. When you incorporate browned butter into your own mac and cheese recipe, try adding some roasted garlic to add even more depth to the dish.
2. A creamy, tangy element
Adding a creamy, tangy element to mac and cheese infuses the dish with extra richness and a velvety tang that deepens its comfort factor. These additions, including sour cream, cream cheese, and Greek yogurt, are versatile in that you can use them in combination with the traditional milk and butter, or in place of them. For instance, if you're trying to make a lower-calorie version of your favorite mac and cheese recipe or boxed dinner, stick with fat-free or low-fat yogurt. You'll still have that luscious, creamy texture you know and love, but with less fat and calories.
When folded into a warm batch of mac and cheese, cream cheese melts down, lending a smooth and slightly sweet flavor to the dish. You don't need very much cream cheese to make the mac and cheese taste a lot more indulgent. Sour cream also infuses the dish with a rich texture, but it adds a bit of acidity to balance out the heaviness of the cheese as well. Stir the creamy, tangy element into the finished boxed mac and cheese dinner, along with the powdered cheese, or work it into the roux of a homemade recipe. You can also experiment by incorporating other flavorful ingredients, such as a French onion soup mix, into the sour cream or Greek yogurt.
3. Meat
The easiest way to take humble mac and cheese from a side dish to meal status is by adding some type of meat, such as crispy bacon, spicy chorizo, zesty Italian, or flavorful andouille sausage. Mac and cheese becomes a full-fledged meal when paired with meat, offering both childhood comfort food and substance in one dish. If you go with a spicier sausage, the heat will be tempered a bit by the creaminess of the mac and cheese. The hearty meat will also complement any type of cheese, from traditional tangy cheddar or American, to a milder havarti and Monterey Jack.
Upgraded both boxed and homemade mac and cheese with meat is also a handy way to use up any leftovers your may have. For instance, shred last night's rotisserie chicken or pulled pork and stir it into the dish, or top the rich and creamy pasta with crumbled hamburger or smoky bacon or pancetta. The result is a one-pan dinner that is packed with protein and flavor. For the best bacon-topped mac and cheese, say goodbye to soggy oven-baked bacon using Martha Stewart's technique.
4. Kimchi
If you're a lover of bold flavors, especially when incorporating into your favorite comfort foods, consider adding some kimchi to your next batch of mac and cheese. Introducing kimchi – which is a traditional Korean dish consisting of fermented cabbage, carrots, garlic, ginger, and chili peppers – to your creamy, dreamy pasta dish will liven it up with layers of heat, plenty of crunch, and even some umami. The spicy and sour flavor of the kimchi, whether it's homemade or store-bought, will contrast beautifully with the creamy cheese sauce, creating an unexpected fusion of flavors. You may want to stay away from Trader Joe's kimchi, however, as it's missing the flavors of both fish sauce and shrimp paste.
You can get creative with the dish, either folding the kimchi into the finished mac and cheese, or laying it on top as a crunchy, tangy topping. The sourness and acidity of the kimchi will tame some of the mac and cheese's richness, and give the dish the contrast of flavors and texture that we all crave. To continue with the Asian-inspired theme of the dish, sprinkle some toasted sesame seeds or sliced green onions over the top.
5. Gourmet cheese
You many not associate the word "gourmet" with boxed mac and cheese, but why not get a little fancy with the classic childhood favorite? Make your next box of mac and cheese all grown-up with the gourmet cheese of your choice. The cheese will instantly elevate the dish from nostalgic comfort food to a culinary indulgence. Although mac and cheese typically includes some type of cheddar cheese, such as sharp or white, incorporating more gourmet cheeses, including Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Gruyère, fontina, Gouda, or even blue cheese, into the dish will add layers of flavor and complexity. Avoid using very aged cheese when making mac and cheese, as they can get oily and separate when melted.
Depending on the type of cheese you use, the mac and cheese will take on nutty, earthy, smoky, or tangy notes, and deepen the overall flavor of the dish. You can either add the gourmet cheese to your classic mac and cheese recipe in place of, or in combination with, your usual type. If you're making a boxed dinner, melt pieces of the cheese into the final product, after all of the other ingredients are added.
6. Sautéed veggies
Before you dismiss adding sautéed vegetables to your mac and cheese and making the classic indulgent food into something healthier, consider how much flavor and texture they can add. Sautéed vegetables bring texture, color, and depth to mac and cheese, turning it into a more balanced and flavorful dish that works as both a side dish and a filling dinner. Incorporating sautéed veggies into mac and cheese adds a layer of freshness and complexity that complements the creamy richness of the cheese sauce. Vegetable options are endless, and include onions, peas, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and zucchini. Depending on what type you use, they'll bring a bit of sweetness or earthiness to the table.
Sautéing the veggies before mixing them into the mac and cheese enhances their flavor and prevents excess moisture from diluting the creamy, cheesy sauce. In addition to infusing the dish with flavor and color, the veggies also give it a nutritional boost. Whether they're folded into a prepared boxed mac and cheese dinner or layered on top of a homemade baked version, sautéed veggies make the pasta dish feel more hearty and satisfying.
7. Fresh herbs and seasonings
If you have a summer garden full of fresh herbs, or even a pantry of dried versions, don't hold back when adding them to your mac and cheese dinner. Fresh herbs and seasonings elevate the pasta dish by adding brightness, depth, and aromatic complexity that balance its creamy richness. Incorporating herbs such as thyme, basil, rosemary, or oregano introduces vibrant, earthy notes that cut through the heaviness of the cheese sauce, and infuse the mac and cheese with a vibrant touch. You can either stir these herbs in just before serving to preserve their delicate flavors, or mix them into the dish as it's cooking for a more subtle accent. As another option, chop the fresh herbs up and sprinkle them over the top for visual appeal.
In addition to the herbs, many different seasonings, including paprika, garlic powder, mustard, cayenne, or nutmeg, will add warmth and a spicy touch to the mac and cheese. You can get creative in the kitchen, choosing seasonings that lend a savory, smoky, or even slightly sweet note to the pasta dinner, depending on your blend. Customize the taste of your mac and cheese by mixing and matching various herbs and seasonings.
8. Something spicy
If you love your food hot, hot, hot, spice up your mac and cheese to kick the flavor up a few notches. Adding something spicy to the decadent pasta dish introduces heat and contrast that awakens the palate and elevates the dish's comfort into excitement. Tongue-tingling spices transform mac and cheese from mellow to bold with just a few dashes of peppery seasonings or splashes of sauce. Whether it's a dash of red pepper flakes or chili powder, a bit of sautéed jalapeños, or a swirl of hot sauce such as Tabasco, the heat will cut through the richness of the cheese and add a thrilling edge to each bite. Spicy elements don't just bring fire to the dish, they also add complexity, balancing creamy textures with sharp intensity.
If you're feeding a crowd of children and adults, you can serve the spicy elements on the side. For instance, chop up fresh jalapeños and sprinkle them over the top of individual dishes like confetti, or provide hot sauce on the table for garnishing. Hot and sour ingredients, such as pickled jalapeños and spicy pickles, are other ways to infuse your mac and cheese with heat.
9. Crunchy topping
There's nothing quite as satisfying as adding a crunchy topping to your favorite mac and cheese dish, whether it's the convenient boxed version or your own ooey-gooey recipe. Depending on your personal preference and the flavor profile you're going for, you'll have no shortage of crunchy elements from which to choose. Not only do crispy, crunchy toppings add extra seasoning, but they also lend a textural contrast to the smooth and creamy mac and cheese. If sprinkled on just right, they will provide plenty of aesthetic appeal as well. There's something about a decadent and comforting bowl of mac and cheese topped with crunchy, golden brown bits of goodness. You can also customize your toppings to coordinate with the rest of the meal, such as savory herb-flavored breadcrumbs for Thanksgiving dinner.
Other crunchy mac and cheese topping ideas include crumbled crackers, including saltines, classic butter, or cheese-flavored versions. Consider tossing your breadcrumbs or cracker crumbles with a bit of melted butter before sprinkling them over the mac and cheese to make them even crispier. You can also crush up your favorite type of chips, such as nacho cheese tortillas or sour cream and onion-flavored potato chips, and dust the top of the pasta dish with them. Crispy fried onions, kettle chips, crushed croutons, and panko breadcrumbs, like this classic three-cheese mac and cheese recipe calls for, are other topping options. The key to the crispiest possible mac and cheese may be to mix the panko crumbs with Parmesan.
10. Beaten egg
One of the simplest boxed mac and cheese dinner hacks involves just an egg yolk. This recipe is similar to the Japanese tamago kake gohan dish, which calls for cracking a raw egg over a steaming hot pile of rice. Although it includes a different type of carb, the culinary concept is the same. In both cases, mixing the egg into the dish creates an extremely satisfying, saucy and custard-like texture. Although many traditional homemade mac and cheese recipes include egg, mixing one into a packaged version is an unexpected touch.
If you want to try this simple yet transformative tip, mix the egg yolk into the hot noodles, along with the cheese packet, milk, and butter. For an even richer taste, use cream or half-and-half in place of the regular milk. Beat the raw egg with a whisk, and then thoroughly stir all of the ingredients together until they emulsify and create a smooth, creamy cheese sauce. Top the dish with some grated Parmesan or any type of shredded cheese to finish it off.
11. Pesto and sun-dried tomatoes
Another way to upgrade a box of mac and cheese is with the zesty, Italian-inspired combination of fresh pesto sauce and sun-dried tomatoes. This dynamic duo is a hit of flavor that the boring boxed pasta dish will never see coming, but can't live without. You can start with either homemade pesto sauce or a store-bought version, depending on what you have available, as well as a few sun-dried tomatoes for a flavor boost. Traditional pesto sauce is bursting with the fresh flavors of basil, lemon juice, olive oil, and pine nuts, and it will blend harmoniously with the creamy, tangy bite of the mac and cheese. Stir the sauce into the finished mac and cheese, adjusting the amount to reflect your personal taste.
Dice the sun-dried tomatoes up into fine pieces, and either mix them into the mac and cheese along with the pesto sauce, or sprinkle them over the top for vibrant color and flavor. Take the dish a step further by chopping a handful of fresh basil and using it to garnish the pasta dish. A dash of freshly grated Parmesan will provide the perfect finishing touch.
12. Taco toppings
What do you do if you can't decide between mac and cheese or tacos for dinner? Combine them into one delicious and super-easy meal that is sure to please both kids and adults. In fact, a mac and cheese taco bar is the perfect casual dinner party idea for everything from birthday celebrations to baby showers. To start, make either your favorite boxed mac and cheese or a homemade recipe, and then prepare all of the taco fixings. You can go the basic route with shredded cheese, salsa, and chopped green onions, or make it fancy by including guacamole, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pickled red onions. Create a build-your-own bar by placing individual bowls of the taco toppings on a buffet-style table and allowing dinner guests to create their own customized bowls of mac and cheese.
Make it a heartier dinner with seasoned ground beef or chicken, and black or refried beans, which will add plenty of protein as well as authentic taco flavor. Other topping ideas include pickled jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, black olives, and lettuce.