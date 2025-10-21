Goodbye Soggy Oven-Baked Bacon (Thanks, Martha Stewart)

Bacon is a singularly perfect treat in how salty, savory, and rich it is. While it's easy to cook, it's hard to get the right level of crispiness without splatters. In truth, the best way to cook up crunchy bacon with absolutely no mess involves putting it in the oven, not in a skillet. Celebrity home decor and cooking entrepreneur Martha Stewart also thinks so, with one specific addendum. Her way to get crispy, easy bacon is to put it on a metal rack over a baking sheet.

Stewart has offered up many interesting food opinions over the years, including what she thought about prison food. In this case, she suggests a wire rack with a single layer of bacon strips on it because it allows the bacon to cook away from its pooled fat, which is caught by the pan below. You don't need to flip it, since the wire rack allows heat to get to both sides of the bacon, and keeps the grease from spattering around the individual pieces.

Simply preheat your oven to 400 degrees, then line a baking pan with parchment paper, place a wire rack on it, and lay out your bacon evenly without any overlap. Cook the bacon to your preferred crispness and place it on paper towels to catch any remaining grease while it cools. As far as the leftover bacon grease in the pan, Martha Stewart suggests saving it in a container so you can use it for future cooking endeavors.