Add Depth To Your Pesto With This Single Umami Ingredient

A classic pesto alla Genovese may be made with basil, garlic, olive oil, and parmesan, but pesto — which comes from the Italian verb "pestare," meaning "to crush or pound" — can actually be made from a number of different ingredients. Our food-saving magical garbage pesto (which is far more delicious than its name implies) uses up any green vegetable scraps you have on hand; but the pine nuts and parmesan aren't sacrosanct, either. Italian chef, Massimo Bottura, favors replacing pine nuts with breadcrumbs, which are more affordable and lend a buttery flavor. Chef Marcus Samuelsson, however, suggests a different pine nut alternative where a little goes a long way. The Takeout caught up with him at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival, where he floated the idea of using miso paste.

Samuelsson is one of many Food Network celebrities who own restaurants you should visit, with a portfolio that includes one of the best Southern restaurants in New York City — Red Rooster — as well as an eatery that pays homage to his Swedish and Ethiopian roots, Hav & Mar. He respects food history and authenticity, but said, "I love actually adding miso into my pesto, so I'm not a traditionalist. Yeah, it just gives you this other umami flavor that's great." His recommendation is white miso, with just a small amount lending the right touch of savory flavor. Combined with Bottura's breadcrumbs, miso could make for a budget-friendly, yet chef-worthy pesto.