The Best Southern Restaurants In New York City

New York City may be Yankee territory, but it is home to some of the best Southern cooking in the country. While Southern food can now be found throughout the city, the heart of soul food remains Harlem. That's no coincidence. During the 1910s and the decades that followed, Black Americans moving to New York City from the South moved into Harlem in increasing numbers. The neighborhood became the hub of the city's vibrant Black culture.

Most American schoolchildren have heard about the Harlem Renaissance of Black writers and artists, but alongside the novels and records, there were always restaurants serving recipes from back home. Today, Harlem is heavily gentrified like much of the city, but it's still the place to go for delicious fried chicken and waffles, candied yams, collard greens, and other Southern classics.

From decades-old establishments sticking to tradition to newer restaurants bringing innovative ingredients and techniques to those traditions, New York City remains a true Southern dining destination.