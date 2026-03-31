8 Delicious Ways To Use Caramelized Onions You (Probably) Never Thought Of

Caramelized onions are a labor of love. You have to go through the eye-watering process of oh-so-thinly slicing up your onions. Then, you gently watch over them for as much as an hour or more, as they slowly cook down into a culinary masterpiece on your stovetop. Sure, some (even expert chefs) will tell you that if it's taking you that long to cook your caramelized onions, you may not be cooking them the right way. That said, others continue to staunchly argue that true caramelized onions take 40 minutes at the absolute minimum.

However long it takes you to achieve onion-y greatness, though, whether you're using a trick to caramelize onions faster or just going the old-fashioned route, what do you actually do with a big batch of caramelized onions once you have them? And this is an ingredient that's worth making in batches. Caramelized onions will last for a few days in the fridge, but you can separate them into smaller portions in an ice cube tray and they'll last for up to three months in the freezer. So, once you've made that big batch, squirrel some leftovers away, because we have some ideas as to what you can do with them. Here are some truly delicious and unique ways to use caramelized onions.