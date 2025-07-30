12 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Homemade Hummus

Whether it's with pita, veggies, or spread on a sandwich, hummus has snuck its way into our fridges as one of our favorite dips. The origins of this dish are hotly debated — according to the BBC it could have been whipped up for the first time anywhere from the Middle East to Pakistan or India. While the exact recipe can vary wildly, its one indispensable ingredient is blended chickpeas. In fact, the word "hummus" in Arabic simply means chickpeas. From there, the dip typically includes tahini, lemon, garlic, and salt.

Smooth, creamy, and packed with subtle flavors, the chickpea and tahini-based snack is traditionally a popular Middle Eastern "mezza" (small plate), along with the likes of baba ganoush and muhammara. And whether you call them chickpeas or garbanzo beans, the nutty and grainy legume delivers plenty of nutrients, proteins, and fiber.

Although it's dangerously easy to stock up on at the grocery store, you're missing out on hummus' full potential if you're not making your own at home. It's true that a quality homemade hummus takes quite a bit of time and planning, but once you get the hang of some common mistakes to avoid, it'll become one of your go-to party dips. Check out which slip-ups could be ruining your homemade hummus below.