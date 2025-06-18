Hummus Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Creamy and savory with a tangy twist, hummus is a concoction of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. The ingredients are puréed or mashed into a smooth spread that's both delicious and nutritious — hummus is rich in fiber, iron, protein, phosphorus, and folic acid. A Middle Eastern staple, the term "hummus" translates to "chickpea" in Arabic. While it's unclear where exactly the dip originated, the earliest written recipe for a similar spread appeared in a 13th-century Egyptian cookbook, "Kitab Wasf al-Atima al-Mutada." Although similar to modern hummus, the original version of the condiment called for vinegar and no tahini.

While many claim that nothing beats homemade hummus, the dip is now commercially available in a wide range of flavors. It can also feature an array of colorful toppings. Unfortunately, with a rise in mass production comes increased risks of contamination and labeling errors. As such, it's not surprising that there have been occasions when hummus became the focus of large-scale recalls.

Ready to explore some of the biggest blunders that have affected the hummus industry? From undeclared allergens to potential bacterial contamination, here is a deep dive into some of the most notable hummus recalls in history.