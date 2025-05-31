Yogurt Product Recalls That Affected Millions

While yogurt may be both delicious and nutritious, it can occasionally be dangerous. Although, maybe that's not so surprising, considering the main ingredients are dairy products and bacteria. (It's enough to get you wondering: What does it mean when yogurt has 'live and active cultures'?)

Yogurt and yogurt-based-products can be yanked off the shelves for any number of reasons, including bacterial infections, contamination, or undeclared ingredients. And while some of these recalls are quietly handled at the store or regional level, others can be nationwide recalls. These often involve the Food and Drug Administration and affect stores across the country, involving millions of dollars in product.

But even if a recall is huge, if it's not in your area, you may not hear about it unless you spot it on the news or check the FDA's website for recalls, market withdrawals, and safety alerts. That's why we've put together this list of some of the biggest recalls of yogurt-based products from recent history, to catch you up on some of the ones you might have missed. Oh, and if all this talk about yogurt recalls has got you searching for tips on how to keep your dairy products safe, you might want to double-check how long you can store yogurt in the fridge after opening.