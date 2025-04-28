Give Your Summer Potato Salad A Nutty Upgrade With This Mayo Swap

There are lots of ways to boost a classic potato salad, and many of them involve swapping the standard mayo for something a little more exciting. This can be as simple as tossing the tubers with rich, tangy Greek yogurt or a Dijon-spiked vinaigrette, or you can add green goddess dressing to potato salad to give it a vibrant color and a brighter taste. But, if you've never tried ditching the mayo in favor of tahini, then you're missing out on a deeply flavorful potato salad that delivers next-level nuttiness.

Yukon Golds are a firm favorite when choosing the right variety for potato salad, and they work especially well with tahini. The potatoes have a naturally nutty flavor that's rich and buttery, and the toasted sesame seed paste effortlessly complements and amplifies these qualities. Its smooth texture blends seamlessly with the spuds, adding a deliciously delicate creaminess.

To properly prepare potatoes for salad, start cooking them in cold water for the best texture and dress them while still warm so they absorb the maximum amount of flavor. To make the tahini dressing, mix ¼ cup of the nutty paste with a couple tablespoons each of warm water and a neutral oil such as grapeseed. Add some lemon juice for a bright, zingy, citrusy note. You can throw in a few extra ingredients to amp up the flavor even further.