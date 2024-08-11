Here's How Long You Can Store Yogurt In The Fridge After Opening
Yogurt is such a versatile food — it's perfect for layering in parfaits, it can sub in for sour cream or other dairy products, and you can use it to boost protein in boxed mac and cheese; plus, it's chock full of healthy probiotics. However, you might have noticed that yogurt tends to spoil a bit faster than some other fermented foods. So just how long will yogurt last when stored in the fridge?
Yogurt that is stored in the fridge at the ideal temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below will keep for roughly one to two weeks. Depending on environmental factors, some tubs may last on the shorter end of that estimate, and some on the longer — for example, neglecting to seal the container properly can allow bacteria or microbes from other foods to make their way into your yogurt.
Because it's a perishable food item, yogurt — opened or unopened — should not be kept on the counter for longer than two hours. After this time, its temperature can rise to above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, or what the USDA calls the "Danger Zone." Bacteria which are normally held at bay by refrigeration can experience exponential and dangerous growth in this range.
Tips to store yogurt
There are some best practices you can enact to maximize the shelf life of your opened yogurt, which begins with not dipping dirty utensils into it. If you dip a spoon into the container that you have eaten off of already, you may introduce new bacteria into the mix that will spur faster spoilage. Only use clean spoons to scoop it out (unless you plan on eating the entire tub ASAP).
In addition to keeping your refrigerator below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, yogurt should be stored on a lower shelf, near the back, where your fridge is coldest. It should absolutely not go in the door, even though it might be tempting to keep it there for covenience. Every time you open the door, you introduce warm air into the area, as well as the front of your fridge.
Finally, if you accidentally bought a tub of yogurt and you already have an unopened one in the fridge, you can actually freeze it. It will stay good for one to two months in the freezer, but to keep it safe to eat, you should plan ahead to thaw it overnight in the fridge, never on the counter.
Signs your yogurt has gone bad
Is it just a few days after your yogurt's sell-by or best-by date, and you're wondering if it's still good to eat? You can rely on a few sensory cues to tell you that it has spoiled, starting with the smell. Depending on what type of yogurt you're dealing with, it might have already had a slightly sour smell even when fresh (plain yogurt especially); however, there is no mistaking the spoiled odor of bad dairy. The smell will likely be paired with issues of appearance and texture, too.
Some separation occurring during a yogurt's lifespan is normal, but if the liquid in your yogurt tub is discolored in any way, e.g. it has turned yellow, or if the solid part of the yogurt has curdled or clotted, it's likely past its prime. The easiest way to know if you need to throw out your yogurt, though, is if there's mold on it. Unfortunately, the appearance of mold on the surface is indicative of its roots and spores having spread all throughout the tub, though you might not be able to see it. That's an instant landing in the garbage can.