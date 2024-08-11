Here's How Long You Can Store Yogurt In The Fridge After Opening

Yogurt is such a versatile food — it's perfect for layering in parfaits, it can sub in for sour cream or other dairy products, and you can use it to boost protein in boxed mac and cheese; plus, it's chock full of healthy probiotics. However, you might have noticed that yogurt tends to spoil a bit faster than some other fermented foods. So just how long will yogurt last when stored in the fridge?

Yogurt that is stored in the fridge at the ideal temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below will keep for roughly one to two weeks. Depending on environmental factors, some tubs may last on the shorter end of that estimate, and some on the longer — for example, neglecting to seal the container properly can allow bacteria or microbes from other foods to make their way into your yogurt.

Because it's a perishable food item, yogurt — opened or unopened — should not be kept on the counter for longer than two hours. After this time, its temperature can rise to above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, or what the USDA calls the "Danger Zone." Bacteria which are normally held at bay by refrigeration can experience exponential and dangerous growth in this range.

