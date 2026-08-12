14 Kroger Bakery Pies We're Hunting Down On Our Next Shopping Trip

Kroger is the very model of a modern grocery chain, complete with an in-store bakery. Admittedly, most (if not all) items are baked elsewhere and thawed or reheated onsite, but that's par for the course at most supermarkets these days. Costco stores also don't make all their bakery items from scratch, and even Lidl's irresistible bakery uses frozen dough. That being said, Kroger is not only one of the best grocery chains for a birthday cake but fields a pretty mean pie lineup as well.

There are basically two tiers of Kroger bakery pies: the more budget-priced Bakery Fresh line, available in basic fruit flavors, and the somewhat more upscale Private Selection pies. The latter tend to be more expensive, but they come in a wider variety of flavors. They're also somewhat larger, so the price per ounce may actually be only a few cents higher. Some Private Selection pies are also available by the half cut for smaller households, while the Bakery Fresh line offers an assortment of mini pies that serve just one person.