14 Kroger Bakery Pies We're Hunting Down On Our Next Shopping Trip
Kroger is the very model of a modern grocery chain, complete with an in-store bakery. Admittedly, most (if not all) items are baked elsewhere and thawed or reheated onsite, but that's par for the course at most supermarkets these days. Costco stores also don't make all their bakery items from scratch, and even Lidl's irresistible bakery uses frozen dough. That being said, Kroger is not only one of the best grocery chains for a birthday cake but fields a pretty mean pie lineup as well.
There are basically two tiers of Kroger bakery pies: the more budget-priced Bakery Fresh line, available in basic fruit flavors, and the somewhat more upscale Private Selection pies. The latter tend to be more expensive, but they come in a wider variety of flavors. They're also somewhat larger, so the price per ounce may actually be only a few cents higher. Some Private Selection pies are also available by the half cut for smaller households, while the Bakery Fresh line offers an assortment of mini pies that serve just one person.
An all-American pie
While Kroger does offer a basic Bakery Fresh apple pie, the pick of the litter (or rather, orchard) is the Private Selection Honeycrisp Apple Pie made with sweet, tart apples. This pie is perfect in its simplicity. As one customer described on Kroger's website, "Definitely the best store-bought apple pie I've ever had. It doesn't have an overpowering cinnamon flavor like I have experienced with other apple pies, rather the wonderful taste of the apples comes through perfectly."
Purchase a 44-ounce Private Selection Honeycrisp Apple Pie at Kroger for $11.99 (20-ounce half pies are available for $6.49).
An award-winning cherry pie
Kroger took home top honors in several different categories at this year's commercial division of the National Pie Championships. One blue ribbon was for the Private Selection Triple Cherry Pie, and Kroger customers seem to agree it's a winner. As one satisfied shopper exclaimed, "I hate pie of any kind, and I particularly hate cherry pie. However, this was the best pie I've ever had in my life. Loved it!" Another concurred, "This is a yummy pie ... It's creamy, the crust is flaky, and the cherries [are] perfectly tart and tasty."
Purchase a 39-ounce Private Selection Triple Cherry Pie at Kroger for $11.99 (17.5-ounce half pies are available for $6.49).
A candied classic
Apple pie is dandy, but so is apple candy, or rather, candy apples. Private Selection Toffee Apple Pie combines the two treats into one by adding bits of butter toffee to the streusel topping. "Obsessed with this pie! Definitely a new favourite for me! I love the pieces of toffee and apples and the crust isn't dry; it's just perfect! Tastes amazing heated up a bit!" said a pleased shopper.
Purchase a 39-ounce Private Selection Toffee Apple Pie at Kroger for $11.99 (17.5-ounce half pies are available for $6.49).
A creamy tropical delight
Triple Cherry wasn't the only Private Selection pie to come home a winner at the National Pie Championships this year — the Coconut Crème Pie was also recognized for its excellence. While the Kroger website has yet to add any customer reviews, shoppers at Kroger affiliate Pick 'n Save seem quite enamored of this pie. One said, "[It's] the best coconut pie I've had in a while," while another declared it "absolutely scrumptious!"
Purchase a 37-ounce Private Selection Coconut Crème Pie at Kroger for $14.99.
A Florida favorite served two ways
Key lime pie is one of those iconic Florida dishes you should try before you die, but if traveling to the Sunshine State isn't on your bucket list, you can take a trip to Kroger instead. The Private Selection Key Lime Creme Pie was another winner at the National Pie Championships, and it actually comes in two varieties: with or without whipped topping piped around the border. The one with the piping looks fancier and weighs a few ounces more.
Purchase a 26 to 29.3-ounce Private Selection Key Lime Creme Pie with or without whipped cream at Kroger for $13.99.
A holiday staple
If there's one holiday dessert that's absolutely de rigeur on the last Thursday in November, that would be pumpkin pie. Kroger's Bakery Fresh Pumpkin Pie is a go-to for many seasonal shoppers who find it to be a far better option than frozen. One customer opined that the crust has "perfect thickness and consistency" and the "filling has the right balance of sweet pumpkin and holiday spice." Another said, "It was creamy, rich and not too sweet. [...] It was A HIT for Thanksgiving! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!"
Purchase a 21.5-ounce Bakery Fresh Pumpkin Pie at Kroger for $6.99.
Mini pies meant for one
If you're ever craving pie but don't want to commit to eating eight slices, Kroger's bakery has the perfect solution: entire Bakery Fresh pies in miniature sizes! These bargain-priced pies, costing just a buck apiece, come in a choice of six different flavors: apple, blueberry, chocolate eclair, lemon, peach, and pecan. Each one weighs about 4 ounces, which is equivalent to a single slice of pie.
Purchase a 4-ounce Bakery Fresh Mini Pie at Kroger for $1.
A pair of sugar-free pies
If you're trying to limit your sugar consumption, you may find yourself skirting the bakery department whenever you're shopping at Kroger, but there's no need to keep doing so. The grocery chain sees you, so they're offering two pies made without that ingredient. Bakery Fresh No Sugar Added Pies come in a choice of apple and cherry. Both are sweetened with maltitol syrup, while the apple pie also contains sucralose.
Purchase a 22.5-ounce Bakery Fresh No Sugar Added Pie at Kroger for $6.99.
A perfectly nutty pie
Pecan pie is popular in states across the nation, and it ranks right behind pumpkin and apple as a Thanksgiving favorite. Needless to say, Kroger's bakery offers this popular pick, both in the aforementioned mini version and in a full-sized one, as well. As one customer described the Bakery Fresh Pecan Pie, "Very delicious [and] sweet and you can [taste] the pecans and I liked the crunchy crust under it ... "
Purchase a 19.5-ounce Bakery Fresh Pecan Pie at Kroger for $7.99.
A rich chocolate temptation
Private Selection Dark French Silk Crème Pie may be one of Kroger's pricier desserts, but it's also one of the highest-rated ones, as well. This indulgent concoction consists of a chocolate cream filling smothered in whipped topping and sprinkled with chocolate curls. "The BEST chocolate pie I have had. Better than any restaurant! Loved it!" raved one French Silk fan. Multiple shoppers said it's similar to the pie sold at Baker's Square, a once-popular chain that barely exists these days.
Purchase a 30-ounce Private Selection Dark French Silk Crème Pie at Kroger for $14.99.
A Southern specialty
In some southern states, sweet potato pie is actually preferred over pumpkin as a holiday pie, and Kroger covers its bases by offering both. Bakery Fresh Sweet Potato Pie draws its share of accolades, including one from a customer who said, "This is delicious and affordable!" Another person described the dessert as "really smooth and creamy with just the right amount of spice in it," while a third wrote, "This pie is so good and delicious; I just love it."
Purchase a 21.5-ounce Bakery Fresh Sweet Potato Pie at Kroger for $6.99.
A streusel-topped flavor mashup
A fresh peach pie is a summer delight, but Kroger takes it to another level with its Private Selection Peach Praline Pie. It swaps out the upper crust for a streusel topping made with candied pecans for a perfect flavor balance. "So good, not too sweet, not too nutty," said one Kroger customer, while another exclaimed, "Absolutely delicious! My favorite peach pie EVER and that is saying something! I hope Kroger keeps making these because they are phenomenal!"
Purchase a 42-ounce Private Selection Peach Praline Pie at Kroger for $12.99 (19-ounce half pies are available for $6.49).
A sunny citrus pie
Kroger actually had two classic citrus pies triumph at the National Pie Championships– in addition to the key lime, the Bakery Fresh Lemon Meringue was also honored. It's garnering accolades on the grocer's website as well, with one person calling it "the most delicious store-bought lemon meringue pie ever!" and another agreeing, saying, "This is [an] absolutely delicious pie. It is not overly sweet. I will buy it again very soon."
Purchase a 25-ounce Bakery Fresh Lemon Meringue Pie at Kroger for $7.99.
Yet another yellow fruit pie
Banana cream pies may be a favorite of prop comics and clowns, but it would be a shame to waste the Private Selection Banana Crème Pie by smashing it in someone's face. The creamy filling is made with banana puree, while the pie is topped with whipped cream filling and white chocolate curls. One Kroger customer expressed, "This is the best store-bought banana cream pie I have ever eaten." Another said, "This ... thing is delicious!" The American Pie Council also concurred, since this pie was yet another winner at the 2026 National Pie Championships.
Purchase a 35.5-ounce Private Selection Banana Crème Pie at Kroger for $14.99.