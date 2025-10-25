12 Iconic Florida Dishes To Try Before You Die

Florida may not have the change of seasons where colorful leaves fall in autumn. However, it does have stone crab season, from October 15 to May 1, and that's something to be celebrated. Whether you opt for the regular, large, jumbo, or colossal size claws, do not skip the mustard dipping sauce provided on the side — it is a necessity that takes the flavor to extra delicious levels.

Stone crabs are on the menu at all types of restaurants, especially fine dining establishments, like Miami's world famous Joe's Stone Crab – the quintessential Florida stone crab experience. You can also often find coolers on the side of the road — there's a whole side business of locals who like to set up for the day to sell their own claw inventory you can enjoy at home.

However you procure them, they are a tried and true Florida delicacy (with the state providing 98% of the U.S. supply of stone crabs). The delicious claw meat, with just the right amount of subtle sweetness, is flaky, delicate, and many say it has a flavor profile similar to perfectly cooked lobster tail. They are more mild than other varieties of crab, making them more palatable for people averse to fishier varieties. While they can be served warm, presenting them chilled is the most common serving option. Beware of flying shells when you crack them, and don't pull out the meat and toss the claw, because the joints and knuckle are where you'll find the sweetest meat.