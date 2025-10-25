12 Iconic Florida Dishes To Try Before You Die
Florida is known for warm tropical climates, beautiful beaches, palm trees, and a whole list of foods that hold historical significance, have emotional ties for many Floridians, and are frequently sought out by tourists looking to dabble in local fare. From seafood, to fruit, and from Latin influences to Caribbean, there is no shortage of creativity, culture, and major flavor in Florida-centric cuisine.
Every city and town has its own showstoppers, and every Floridian has their favorite spots to get them. As a Florida grown gal myself, I can confirm that I have my own directory of delicious food and I am fiercely loyal to my favorites. One thing Floridians do not gate keep is where to eat if you want an authentic meal in any category across the Sunshine State. Instead we will insist on where to go and what you should order. Here are some Florida dishes that are worth a try at least once.
1. Stone crabs
Florida may not have the change of seasons where colorful leaves fall in autumn. However, it does have stone crab season, from October 15 to May 1, and that's something to be celebrated. Whether you opt for the regular, large, jumbo, or colossal size claws, do not skip the mustard dipping sauce provided on the side — it is a necessity that takes the flavor to extra delicious levels.
Stone crabs are on the menu at all types of restaurants, especially fine dining establishments, like Miami's world famous Joe's Stone Crab – the quintessential Florida stone crab experience. You can also often find coolers on the side of the road — there's a whole side business of locals who like to set up for the day to sell their own claw inventory you can enjoy at home.
However you procure them, they are a tried and true Florida delicacy (with the state providing 98% of the U.S. supply of stone crabs). The delicious claw meat, with just the right amount of subtle sweetness, is flaky, delicate, and many say it has a flavor profile similar to perfectly cooked lobster tail. They are more mild than other varieties of crab, making them more palatable for people averse to fishier varieties. While they can be served warm, presenting them chilled is the most common serving option. Beware of flying shells when you crack them, and don't pull out the meat and toss the claw, because the joints and knuckle are where you'll find the sweetest meat.
2. Grouper
Blackened, fried, baked, or grilled — there is no bad way to eat your grouper. Its adaptability and versatility to several cooking methods contributes to its popularity. It's a delicious, white, mild, and flaky fish known as a Florida seafood specialty, and is part of the sea bass family. Super lean and high in protein, grouper comes in more than one variety, such as red, and black, and the flavor can be subtly different between them. It's delectable simply pan seared with your choice of marinade or even with just lemon and garlic. But one of the most popular ways restaurants serve it is deep fried to a perfectly browned crispy finish, and smack in the middle of a soft sandwich bun. Load it up with tartar sauce and other accompaniments and you'll never want it any other way.
Growing up in Florida, I make it a personal mission to order a grouper sandwich any time I see it on a menu because it's that delicious. While grouper is considered one of the most popular types of fish to enjoy in Florida today, that wasn't always the case. In the 1960s and early '70s, grouper wasn't popular so fishermen came up with the grouper sandwich — with the fried fish slathered in tartar sauce on a bun. The rest is history and the grouper sandwich has certainly stood the test of time and taste.
3. Conch
With deep Bahamian roots, conch is a menu staple in a select few parts of Florida. It's the Florida Keys where conch is king, and you would be hard pressed to find a waterside restaurant without some version of it on the menu. Fritters are the most common, which is no surprise because you can't go wrong with chopped conch, peppers, onions, and other fragrant spices, deep fried into crunchy, flavorful, and addicting little bites.
While the craveable fritters seem to reign supreme among conch lovers, it is also commonly served raw, in ceviche, steamed, stewed, or in a chowder. They've been appropriately hailed as one of the tastiest comfort foods in Florida. They usually come with a concoction of ketchup, mayo, lime, and hot sauce for dipping and it's impossible to eat just one. The prevalence of this Bahamian speciality on many Florida menus is a nice nod to the state's Caribbean ties.
4. Key lime pie
Key lime pie is like Florida's darling of desserts and was actually named the official state pie in 2006. Everyone has their own opinions on what makes the perfect pie and it lends itself to a bit of delicious divisiveness. Should it lean more toward tart or sweet? Do you use the juice from real Key limes or the bottled one from the grocery store? Is the pie crust meant to be made from graham crackers or pastry? Do you top it off a dollop of whip cream or keep it naked like a purist?
Regardless of where you land on the citrus spectrum, it's abundant on menus across the state and beyond. "Key lime pie has no strict heritage, no set rules on the ratios of ingredients, few recipes are the same, and there are countless variations," says David Sloane, author of "The Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook." Florida's favorite dessert has served as inspiration for others to capture the distinct flavor and use it in other ways. Imitation is a form of flattery and Florida's iconic key lime pie has influenced cocktails, ice cream, candy, cookies, and even candle scents.
5. Cuban sandwich
From the purposeful pile of ingredients between the slices of distinct Cuban bread, a Cuban sandwich — or Cubano — is a flavor punch and may as well be a religious experience in Miami particularly. Think of a ham and cheese sandwich, but majorly elevated and filled with intense flavors that work so well together it should be illegal. Ham, Swiss cheese, roasted pork, pickles, and mustard layered between soft white Cuban bread is intertwined in Florida culture and everyone has their favorite spot to get one.
The bread itself is a big deal. As a child growing up in Miami, we took a field trip every year in elementary school to Calle Ocho — a major hive of authentic Cuban culture. I never left my house without my mother first shoving cash in my pocket to bring home a few loaves of Cuban bread. Shaped like a baguette with a soft, flaky center, and crispy crust, some may argue it's just as good on its own. Toast it and smother it in butter and you'll want it regularly. Tampa is another part of the state that serves as a hotbed of Cuban sandwich prowess. What seems like a simple sandwich is a huge source of cultural pride for many Floridians with Cuban ties.
6. Alligator
Every state has bold delicacies that could make even the pickiest of eaters pass out, and Florida is no exception. Gators aren't just prevalent along the side of I-75, congregating in an appropriate stretch of highway called Alligator Alley. They are also on the menu in different pockets across the state. The tail is the most popular and is often compared to a mix between chicken and fish in terms of flavor and texture. The ribs and jowls contain flavorful meat and are best served after slow cooking the meat to gain the most tenderness.
You can throw alligator ribs in the smoker or even grind the meat to make sausage. Gator nuggets are totally a thing and have almost a cultlike following. There are so many ways to eat this lean protein if you are game. Gary Mills, a semi-retired gator trapper, tells Tampa Bay Times: "Alligator meat is high in protein, low in cholesterol, that alligator blood will eat the paint off a car, and Florida meat must be harvested under the highest industry standards." Alligator meat is enjoyed by locals as well as the tourists looking for a thrilling tale (or tail) of venturing outside of their ordinary palate.
7. Publix sub (Pub sub)
Publix is the grocery store mecca in Florida and is a whole vibe. My New Yorker cousin is so enamored with it that we have to make an obligatory trip every time he visits. Smack in the middle of most stores is the deli counter and a line of customers waiting to snag a "Pub sub" for lunch, before the beach, or for a boat day. Sub orders are subjective and everyone has their own go-to order.
In addition to the array of freshly sliced deli meats, cheeses, and toppings, one of the most popular Pub sub orders is filled with crispy, golden, freshly made, Publix chicken tenders (also a Florida must all on its own). The fresh submarine rolls are what these classic grocery subs are known for. To say it has a cult following is an understatement. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to sharing Pub sub orders, tips, hacks, and other information about this beloved sandwich of the South.
8. Dole Whip
While one of the world's most popular theme parks consistently attracts people from around the world, there is a sweet little food gem nestled between all of the rides and fanfare. There is usually a line, but for those who seek out the famous Dole Whip at Disney World, it's well worth the wait. The sweet treat has always been a fan favorite, but with social media, its popularity has only surged. A Dole Whip is inherently Instagrammable with its perfectly and dramatically swirled design, and there are a wealth of TikToks showcasing it from park-goers everywhere.
To call it pineapple flavored soft serve feels like an injustice. To maximize its appeal, Disney World branched out to offer additional flavors such as strawberry, orange, raspberry, and peach. Part of the draw is because it's an ice cream icon, and others flock to it because it's dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free and a low calorie option among a sea of available treats at Disney. Often replicated, like many things, the original simply cannot be duplicated. It's a notable experience while visiting the House of the Mouse.
9. Pastelitos
The strong Latin influence is evident in many populous parts of Florida, most notably in cities like Miami and Tampa. It's the guava and cheese pastelitos that emit major main character energy. The flaky, sweet pastry is the most popular of these Cuban cousins of the Danish. Hot tip: The ideal place to buy a freshly-baked pastelito is an in-deman bakery in Little Havana.
Pastelito, which means "little pie" or "little pastry" is a go-to staple in popular areas with strong Cuban heritage. The delicate delight, often compared to a flaky turnover, comes in both sweet and savory variations, so there is something for everyone. If the highly sought after guava and cheese isn't your thing, the beef, chicken, or ham variations might be what you're looking for. You can get your pastelito fix in many area bakeries as well as the many quaint little walk-up windows called ventanitas.
10. Cafecito (Cuban coffee)
It's only right to grab a cafecito to accompany your pastelito, and you can even get them at the same ventanitas. Don't underestimate the seemingly innocent and tiny cup size because a little goes a long way. I learned this the hard way when I was working my first job in Miami out of college and stopped by the Cuban coffee truck parked outside our building. I ordered a Colada, which contains up to six shots of some of the best espresso. It comes with a bunch of tiny little plastic cups that resemble thimbles so you can share. I made a rookie mistake and did not share it. Instead I polished it off by myself and needless to say, it was an aggressively productive work day. Think about that when you try one and make sure to stick with the single-serving cafecito if you are solo.
Cuban coffee is strong, sweet, and provides a larger-than-life caffeine boost (even one little thimbleful), so tread lightly. What's the secret to the perfect cafecito (also known as cafe Cubano or Cuban coffee)? Pure cane sugar is mixed into the frothy espresso by hand.
11. Florida oranges
There's a reason oranges are the official fruit of the Sunshine State and are front and center on our standard license plates. Florida's hot and humid weather, along with the ideal soil-type, is what gives the state's oranges their prized flavor.
While Valencia oranges are the most well-known in the state and often used for Florida orange juice, there are more than 100 known varieties of Florida grown oranges, including Naval, Honeybell, and Hamlin. The most common product from the sweet, vitamin-C packed citrus fruit is juice. It comes freshly squeezed and in concentrated cans found in the freezers of your grocery store. Aside from juicing Florida oranges, you can get creative and use them for cooking, in salads, for baking, and even on their own as a nutritious snack. Aside from uses in food and drink, Florida oranges are frequently used in citrus oils for cosmetic purposes.
12. Minorcan clam chowder
Hailing from the history of Florida's oldest town, St. Augustine, is a revered soup called Minorcan clam chowder. Similar to Manhattan style chowder, it's tomato-based, but the St. Augustine grown datil chili pepper is the magic ingredient that sets it apart from the rest. The tomato foundation gives it an unmistakable tang, while the chilis turn up the heat big time for spice lovers.
Packed with equal parts fresh ingredients and pride, this chowder is celebrated and honored throughout the town. Most bowls are brimming with ingredients like potatoes, bacon, salt pork, clams, vegetables, celery, and green peppers. Minorcan clam chowder is a star of St. Augustine and even has festivals where it's a main attraction. It's not as widely known as the other clam chowders (that are also unique in their own way) since the datil pepper is only grown in St. Augustine, but it should be famous.