We Tried 10 Popular Coffee Brands To Find Out Which Works Best For An Espresso Machine

If you've invested in an at-home espresso machine, you're already aware of the many perks that come along with it. Now that you're liberated from obligatory cafe lines, overpriced lattes, and the need to explain the carefully plotted customizations of your drink order, it's time to buy some espresso beans. This sheer number of coffee brands out there can be a little overwhelming. So I went out there on your behalf. To figure out which coffees make good espresso shots, I gave some popular brands a try.

Bags labeled "espresso" are a good place to start when trying to find a brand you like, but other roasts can also be used in your machine. Keep in mind that achieving the strong, bitter yet balanced taste of a good espresso shot means you'll need darker, full-bodied beans — blondes and other light roasts won't work as well here. Every coffee I tried was tasted as a plain espresso shot first, then as a single-shot macchiato. Stay tuned for more details about the methodology behind the taste test at the end of the article.

Knowing which beans are compatible with your espresso machine is the foundation upon which you can sharpen your barista skills and make traditional café drinks that dazzle your family, friends, and yourself. I ran brands of coffee through my espresso machine to find the ones that performed best under (literal) pressure and which ones were a bit of a buzzkill. Here's how it went.