Is There Really A Difference Between Coffee And Espresso Beans?

If you've ever browsed the coffee aisle and wondered whether espresso beans are in a league of their own, you're not alone. The short answer? Not really. While coffee beans and espresso beans share the same origin — usually Arabica or Robusta varieties — the difference actually lies in how they're ground and brewed. Any coffee bean can technically be used to make espresso, but traditional espresso beans are dark roasted to bring out rich, bold flavors and minimize acidity. This makes them ideal for brewing that concentrated shot of liquid energy we call espresso.

Coffee beans used for espresso also tend to have a fine grind compared with coarser regular coffee, and a smaller amount of water is run through espresso grinds at high pressure giving you a short, intense pour. So, whether you're team French press or you prefer a serious caffeine shot in your morning latte, the type of bean matters less than how you use it. Knowing this can help you navigate coffee shop menus when you're on the hunt for the perfect pick-me-up.