Is There Really Zero Caffeine In Decaf Coffee?

To remove caffeine from coffee, it has to go through one of three processes: solvent-based or direct-contact, Swiss water, or carbon dioxide. With each method, fresh coffee beans that have not yet been roasted are steamed or submerged in water. This causes the pores of the beans to open so that the caffeine can be removed. For the solvent-based extraction process, coffee beans are treated with methylene chloride and ethyl acetate, which bond with the caffeine molecules and remove them from the bean as they evaporate.

If you reach for organic decaf coffee, know that it has been through the Swiss water process. The soaked beans leach flavor and caffeine out into the water, which is then passed through a charcoal filter system to remove the caffeine. After that, the beans regain their flavor by sitting in that same water again. With this method, less than 1% of caffeine remains in the coffee beans.

The carbon dioxide method requires the soaked green beans to be placed into a vessel, which is then pumped with liquid carbon dioxide. The pressure and heat are so great that the carbon dioxide absorbs the caffeine in the beans.

Despite the complex measures taken with these three methods, none can 100% guarantee caffeine-free coffee. So if you reach for decaf and notice even a small pep in your step, you know why.