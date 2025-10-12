Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Fish

The average American eats up to 20 pounds of seafood every year, and fish makes up a large portion of this figure. Lighter than red meat and rich in omega-3s, fish has become a popular choice for health-conscious diners seeking lean protein. From grilling salmon with the skin on to whipping up easy fish tacos, fish dishes can be quick to prepare and delicious — provided that you know what you are doing in the kitchen.

The bad news is that fish can be surprisingly unforgiving, with even seemingly small mistakes turning top-quality filets into a kitchen flop. Skipping simple prep steps, overmarinating, and leaving the fish on high heat for too long can all ruin the final dish. Luckily, with a little know-how, many of these mistakes can be easily avoided, allowing you to cook fish that's tender, flavorful, and perfectly done. To take the guesswork out of it, we have consulted several chefs and culinary experts to find out where home cooks usually go wrong. Our experts include Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and Chef Ambassador for the South Korean Ministry of Fisheries; Tim Richardson, executive chef at Hank's Seafood Restaurant; Andre Blasczak, executive chef at The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa; and Leonardo Diaz, executive chef at Allison Restaurant & Bar at Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort. Our fish authorities also share their tips for avoiding these all-too-common culinary slip-ups.