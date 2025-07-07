How Chef Jet Tila Cooks Perfect Lobster Tails Using A Popular Condiment And An Air Fryer
Who says you need to be in New England to enjoy beautifully cooked lobster? Make your own lobster tails at home using three simple ingredients — lemon, seasoning, and mayonnaise — and your air fryer. Food Network personality and celebrated chef Jet Tila posted a video on Instagram that he kicks off by saying, "This is how to make the perfect lobster."
In his short video, Tila walks you though how to break the shell open and release the meat from it. "Pull the lobster meat from the tail and slide a few lemon wedges underneath to give you a beautiful lift," he instructs. Then, he brushes one to two tablespoons of mayonnaise on top of the tail meat before generously seasoning it with Lawry's Seasoned Salt or Old Bay, which is also the only spice you need to make delicious fried fish. If neither is your thing but you still want to try his method, you can experiment with different flavors that can transform lobster, like anise or Cajun or Thai seasonings.
Why Mayo?
"Yes, I'm using mayonnaise, 'cause it's a chef secret," Tila reveals in the post's comments. As he explains, "Sticky fat bastes the lobster and makes the seasoning stick." Since shellfish can be bland on its own, the more flavoring, the better, and the mayo coating makes sure it doesn't go anywhere.
Air frying only enhances mayonnaise's moisture-and-flavor-locking role. According to Seafood University, "Air frying gives you that beautiful, slightly crispy exterior while keeping the inside juicy and tender." Tila sets his mayo-basted lobster tails in his air fryer at 390 degrees for eight to 10 minutes, but cook time will vary based on size. Once the internal temp is 140 degrees, it's ready to serve with butter and lemon.
Want more of Tila's seafood recipes? Try his lobster grilled cheese — made with Japanese kewpie mayo — his salt and pepper shrimp, or his fish sauce brittle — a happy "accident" he created for (and won!) an episode of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions." You can guarantee that when it comes to seafood, Tila knows what he's talking about, no matter how eclectic the recipe may seem.