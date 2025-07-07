How Chef Jet Tila Cooks Perfect Lobster Tails Using A Popular Condiment And An Air Fryer

Who says you need to be in New England to enjoy beautifully cooked lobster? Make your own lobster tails at home using three simple ingredients — lemon, seasoning, and mayonnaise — and your air fryer. Food Network personality and celebrated chef Jet Tila posted a video on Instagram that he kicks off by saying, "This is how to make the perfect lobster."

In his short video, Tila walks you though how to break the shell open and release the meat from it. "Pull the lobster meat from the tail and slide a few lemon wedges underneath to give you a beautiful lift," he instructs. Then, he brushes one to two tablespoons of mayonnaise on top of the tail meat before generously seasoning it with Lawry's Seasoned Salt or Old Bay, which is also the only spice you need to make delicious fried fish. If neither is your thing but you still want to try his method, you can experiment with different flavors that can transform lobster, like anise or Cajun or Thai seasonings.