The Unexpected Flavor That Totally Transforms Lobster

Given that there are not one, but two national lobster holidays, it is clear that there are few seafoods as American as a bright red lobster. In large numbers, lobsters scuttle along the ocean floors that line the United States' coasts, making this crustacean a fixture on seaside restaurant menus and in American cuisine at large.

Like most shellfish — and most seafood, for that matter — lobsters are quite bland when eaten alone. Sure, you can eat a lobster roll full of butter and call it a day, but you can also switch it up. Lobster actually stands up well to bolder ingredients that dynamize the subtle flavor and make the eating (or cracking) experience more interesting. Curt Brown, lobsterman and marine biologist at Ready Seafood and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, gave us his tips on how to amp up your next batch of lobster.

He suggested cooking lobster with Pernod, an anise-flavored liqueur. "I love to flambé lobster meat in Pernod quickly with some fennel seed and then reduce a little heavy cream over heat for about five minutes," Brown told The Takeout. "Even though I'm not usually a fan of anise, its subtle notes blend perfectly with lobster's sweetness, creating a rich and indulging flavor," he explained. The licorice-like flavor is intriguing alongside the luxurious meat and cream. Meanwhile, the liqueur's undertones of mint, chamomile, and coriander add brightness, and the bitterness brings balance.