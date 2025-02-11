The Only Spice You Need For Delicious Fried Fish

Many of us seafood lovers are seemingly always in pursuit of the perfect fried fish. Oftentimes, this comes down to the batter that you coat the fish in before frying. Despite knowing tricks like using club soda in your batter to get a light yet clingy coating, many of us are still one pinch of seasoning away from the ideal fried fish recipe. If you're one of these people, Old Bay seasoning is what you have been looking for to improve your fish fry.

Old Bay is a spice blend that's made with seafood in mind and is widely considered the best seasoning to add to your fried fish batter. The popular mix is comprised of 18 different spices ranging from cinnamon and mace to paprika and celery salt, the latter being two of its most noticeable flavors. Old Bay ticks each and every box when added to your fried fish and will complete your recipe once and for all.