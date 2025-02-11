The Only Spice You Need For Delicious Fried Fish
Many of us seafood lovers are seemingly always in pursuit of the perfect fried fish. Oftentimes, this comes down to the batter that you coat the fish in before frying. Despite knowing tricks like using club soda in your batter to get a light yet clingy coating, many of us are still one pinch of seasoning away from the ideal fried fish recipe. If you're one of these people, Old Bay seasoning is what you have been looking for to improve your fish fry.
Old Bay is a spice blend that's made with seafood in mind and is widely considered the best seasoning to add to your fried fish batter. The popular mix is comprised of 18 different spices ranging from cinnamon and mace to paprika and celery salt, the latter being two of its most noticeable flavors. Old Bay ticks each and every box when added to your fried fish and will complete your recipe once and for all.
Old Bay is a must if you love fried fish
Let's face it, seasoning fried fish is not particularly intuitive. Beyond salt and pepper, it's easy to get lost trying to figure out exactly which combination of spices is best suited to fish's delicate flavors. That's why Old Bay is a godsend for novice and experienced fish fryers alike.
The seasoning mix is balanced and accentuates fried fish incredibly well, making the dish's more nuanced flavors stand out even after frying – something that salt and pepper can't do on their own. Old Bay was created in Maryland back in 1939 and has grown to be massively popular among seafood lovers on the East Coast, arguably becoming one of the most popular regional seasoning mixes in the United States.
And, while Old Bay is an important staple in pantry cabinets due to its benefits when frying fish, the spice blend is far from a one-trick pony. If you find yourself loving the paprika and celery salt taste, Old Bay can also be added to other recipes like fried chicken, casseroles, and lobster rolls.