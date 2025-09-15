Time To Grill? When To Let Your Meat Cook Low And Slow

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grilling a steak doesn't take too much time — the 3-3-2-2 method for pan-seared steaks calls for just 10 minutes of cooking (that's what the numbers add up to), while an outdoor barbecue takes about as long. The cuts that come out the juiciest, however, tend to be pricier ones like the ribeye, porterhouse, or filet mignon. There are some cuts of steak you should always marinate, but still others need a completely different cooking method. According to Scott Thomas, the Original Grillin' Fool and owner of The Grillin' Fools barbecue blog, "Highly marbled and very tender cuts ... just need a quick sear to be juicy and delicious." He explained, however, that brisket, pork shoulder, and other larger and potentially tougher pieces of meat require "a long, low-and-slow cook to make the meat pillowy soft and not burnt on the outside."

Thomas explained the history behind this, noting, "The entire reason for low-and-slow cooking was out of necessity. Rich people got the tender, juicy cuts from high on the animal ... This is where the saying 'living high on the hog' comes from. Rich people got those little-used muscles that only needed a little fire and seasoning to be delicious. Poor people were given the leftovers." That tougher meat, he said, required a longer cook time in order to break down the connective tissues, but the low heat meant it wouldn't burn.