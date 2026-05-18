The Best Pairing For Slow Cooker Pork Chops Is This Juicy Canned Fruit

Do you mix peaches with pork? Oddly, peaches are a well-known summer fruit for sweetening up a meat marinade, but they don't need to be fresh if you're cooking with them. You can buy preserved peaches at the grocery store, like those delicious Aldi's jarred peaches, to make a quick, sweet and savory dinner that is slow cooker pork chops. For advice on how to do this right, we spoke to chef Bill Peet, executive chef at the famous Tavern on the Green in New York City.

According to Peet, "Canned peaches can be great in a slow cooker with pork chops, but I would use yellow cling peaches as they are usually firmer and can take some cooking time." Cling peaches (sometimes called clingstone peaches) are peach varieties with flesh firmly attached to the pit at the center, making them tough to separate, unlike freestone peaches, which have flesh that comes right off the pit. Cling peaches often have stronger and sweeter flavors that make them great for canning.

As for why canned peaches rather than fresh, Peet explained, "I prefer canned peaches because they have good 'seasoning' or more flavor than a fresh peach that has to be ripe to have an optimum flavor." If you buy canned peaches, check the ingredients to see the "seasoning" they were canned with. Sometimes it's just syrup, while other times you might find a concentrate of other fruits like pears, which can add more flavor.