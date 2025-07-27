The Juicy Summer Fruit That Gives Meat Marinades The Perfect Sweetness

I'm a big fan of mixing sweet and savory. Beef bulgogi soaked in a sugary marinade? Salads topped with strawberries? Yes, please. In my kitchen, I'm more likely to use molasses for dinner than for dessert.

Greg Garrison, who works as Executive Chef at Repeal 33 in Savannah, Georgia, also approves of the sweet-savory combo. According to Garrison, grilled peaches aren't the only way to use fruit at a summer barbecue. He likes to use his state's signature fruit in meat marinades. "Peaches add this beautiful balance of sweetness and acidity to a marinade," he says. "They've got enough natural sugar to help meat caramelize on the grill, and the subtle tartness helps tenderize things a bit."

Remember, caramelization is different from browning, aka the Maillard reaction. To put it simply, caramelization happens to sugars, while browning happens to proteins (and, to a lesser extent, sugars too). While your meat will brown on its own, it won't caramelize. Peaches will help give your pork chops that extra boost of caramelized flavor.

July and August are prime peach months, and Garrison says that they complement backyard barbecues perfectly. "They bring a kind of summer vibe that's hard to beat, especially with pork or chicken," he adds. Want to double down on the peach theme? Mix peach slices into a salad or add them to a cobbler to complement the peach-marinated meat.