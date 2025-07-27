The Juicy Summer Fruit That Gives Meat Marinades The Perfect Sweetness
I'm a big fan of mixing sweet and savory. Beef bulgogi soaked in a sugary marinade? Salads topped with strawberries? Yes, please. In my kitchen, I'm more likely to use molasses for dinner than for dessert.
Greg Garrison, who works as Executive Chef at Repeal 33 in Savannah, Georgia, also approves of the sweet-savory combo. According to Garrison, grilled peaches aren't the only way to use fruit at a summer barbecue. He likes to use his state's signature fruit in meat marinades. "Peaches add this beautiful balance of sweetness and acidity to a marinade," he says. "They've got enough natural sugar to help meat caramelize on the grill, and the subtle tartness helps tenderize things a bit."
Remember, caramelization is different from browning, aka the Maillard reaction. To put it simply, caramelization happens to sugars, while browning happens to proteins (and, to a lesser extent, sugars too). While your meat will brown on its own, it won't caramelize. Peaches will help give your pork chops that extra boost of caramelized flavor.
July and August are prime peach months, and Garrison says that they complement backyard barbecues perfectly. "They bring a kind of summer vibe that's hard to beat, especially with pork or chicken," he adds. Want to double down on the peach theme? Mix peach slices into a salad or add them to a cobbler to complement the peach-marinated meat.
How to make a meat marinade with peaches
When it comes to making a peach marinade, you shouldn't just plunk a few peach slices into a bag with your chicken breasts and call it a day. Blend the peaches for maximum flavor, or at least dice them into little pieces. You'll want to add other ingredients, too. "Don't let the peaches overpower everything — they're there to round out the flavors, not take over," he explains.
According to Garrison, this also isn't the time to use up your overripe peaches. "You want peaches that are ripe but still a little firm so they're not mushy when you blend or chop them," he says. "Freestone peaches are easier to work with since the pit comes out clean." While peaches do have their own natural acidity, he likes to add something extra to amp it up. "I'll usually blend them with olive oil and a little vinegar," he explains.
Vinegar isn't the only ingredient Garrison likes to add to his marinades, though. "Miso also goes really well with grilled peach and we like to make a glaze with that for a pork chop," he adds. But you don't have to stick to his suggestions: Marinades are the perfect time to experiment with flavors. Wondering where to start? Here's a list of popular marinade ingredients to get those creative — and culinary — juices flowing.