If you've recently made your way through the aisles of Aldi, you may have already discovered what many are becoming wise to: There are jars of proverbial gold flying off the shelves, and we certainly know why. Of course, we are talking about Aldi's popular gourmet jarred peaches. Sweet, juicy, and conveniently ready to eat straight from the jar, these peaches have earned a loyal following. Many Aldi shoppers appreciate the gourmet flavor, which allows them to enjoy all the incredible taste of peaches, without the fuss of peeling, pitting, or even waiting for peach season.

Whatever your initial reasons for buying them, we want to open your eyes to the fact that this pantry staple of oh-so-fancy-tasting peaches is far more versatile than you might realize. In this collection of 11 delicious ways to use Aldi's popular jarred peaches, we're going well beyond the classic peach cobbler. Do not fear, that absolute classic made the list, too — but so did cozy breakfasts, refreshing summer treats, and easy desserts. We even threw some savory recipe ideas into the mix for good measure.

Whether you're planning on just cooking for your family, or maybe hosting friends you want to impress, you might be looking for new inspiration. Whatever your reasons for reading today, these ideas will help you transform that jazzed-up jar of Aldi peaches into something even more memorable. Get ready to see this Aldi favorite in a whole new (and very delicious) light, fam.