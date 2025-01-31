The Store-Bought Dessert You Should Be Making Peach Cobbler With

Peach cobbler is an immensely popular dessert in America, particularly in the south (where fresh peaches are plentiful during the summer months), and for good reason. The combination of warm, tender peaches with a golden, buttery crust makes it a favorite across the country. One thing for certain, two things for sure: You cannot mess up the peach cobbler if you make it for guests. Trust and believe, you will be judged ... harshly.

If you're not great in the kitchen, but you truly enjoy peach cobbler and are thinking of making it for yourself or guests, there's a lifeline out there to guide you. Using store-bought canned cinnamon rolls as the crust adds a spiced, gooey twist that will make your peach cobbler taste unique. This idea is perfect for home bakers who want something quick, easy, and undeniably delicious.

The cinnamon rolls save time and infuse the dish with rich, heavenly-smelling layers of cinnamon that complement the sweetness of the peaches. They also bake into a golden, slightly crispy topping that's just as satisfying as traditional cobbler dough. Here's why this hack works so well and how to make this dish the star of your next gathering.