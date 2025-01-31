The Store-Bought Dessert You Should Be Making Peach Cobbler With
Peach cobbler is an immensely popular dessert in America, particularly in the south (where fresh peaches are plentiful during the summer months), and for good reason. The combination of warm, tender peaches with a golden, buttery crust makes it a favorite across the country. One thing for certain, two things for sure: You cannot mess up the peach cobbler if you make it for guests. Trust and believe, you will be judged ... harshly.
If you're not great in the kitchen, but you truly enjoy peach cobbler and are thinking of making it for yourself or guests, there's a lifeline out there to guide you. Using store-bought canned cinnamon rolls as the crust adds a spiced, gooey twist that will make your peach cobbler taste unique. This idea is perfect for home bakers who want something quick, easy, and undeniably delicious.
The cinnamon rolls save time and infuse the dish with rich, heavenly-smelling layers of cinnamon that complement the sweetness of the peaches. They also bake into a golden, slightly crispy topping that's just as satisfying as traditional cobbler dough. Here's why this hack works so well and how to make this dish the star of your next gathering.
Why cinnamon rolls make a perfect cobbler topping
Cinnamon rolls might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of peach cobbler, but they're a match made in heaven. Their soft, doughy texture and warm cinnamon flavor work well with the sweet baked peaches. When baked, the rolls puff up, creating a golden, slightly crispy crust that's kind of flaky and crumbly.
To make this dessert, start by preheating your oven and preparing your peaches. You can use fresh, frozen, or canned peaches, depending on what's available. Toss them with sugar, a touch of cornstarch for thickening, and a pinch of cinnamon to enhance their natural flavor. Pour the peach mixture into a baking dish and top it with sliced rounds of store-bought cinnamon rolls. Drizzle a little melted butter over the rolls for extra depth before baking.
As the cobbler bakes, the cinnamon rolls soak up the peach juices and bakes into a fragrant, gold-colored crust. The dessert will look and feel homemade, but it will have only taken you a fraction of the time. The icing packet from the cinnamon rolls is the perfect finishing touch for just before serving. It's really otherworldly.
Serving ideas and pairings
Once your peach cobbler is out of the oven, you have a zillion serving options to choose from. You can pay homage to a classic pairing and serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The contrast of the cold ice cream with the warm, spiced cobbler is a crowd-pleaser every time. Feeling fancy? Wait til the kids go to bed and bring out the "adults only" peach cobbler featuring smoked peaches and whipped cream infused with a dash of cinnamon and bourbon for a sophisticated element.
This cobbler is also a great option for brunch or breakfast, especially when you pair it with a steaming cup of coffee. The cinnamon rolls add just enough sweetness to make it feel like you're eating something you have no business enjoying that much, while the peaches provide a fruity balance. If you want to dress it up for a special occasion, garnish with fresh mint or a sprinkle of chopped pecans for more texture. Add this quick and easy recipe to your arsenal so you can enjoy this dessert whenever you feel like it. Peach enthusiasts, unite!