Forget The Oven, There's A Better Tool For Mouthwatering Pork Chops
Pork chops make a hearty and delicious meal, but there's always a way to make them even tastier. While there are plenty of ingredients that will give you tender pork chops that are also beautifully juicy and full of flavor, the method you use to cook the meat is just as important. Beyond making sure to brine your pork chops before cooking them, another way to get good results is to cook them in a slow cooker instead of the oven. It's easy, mainly hands-off, and is a great way to cook a larger batch of chops, which can sometimes be tricky on the stove. Plus, you can easily use the cooking liquid as a rich, savory gravy to spoon over the meat.
Now, as someone who loves using my slow cooker for just about everything I cook at home, this strategy is a perfect one as far as I'm concerned. Let's face it, chops are relatively straightforward, regardless of whether you make them in the oven, on the grill, or in a slow cooker. But each of those three options can result in a different consistency, texture, and taste depending on how you do it. Ultimately, though, making pork chops in the slow cooker can give your meal an interesting new vibe that you can't produce otherwise. And with a few simple tips, it might just become your new favorite way to serve the dish.
Tips to make slow cooker pork chops tasty and tender
For those of you who are still wondering about the benefits of cooking pork chops in the slow cooker, it mainly boils down to time and ease. By prepping your meat earlier on, you're saving your future self from having to deal with it as your day is coming to an end. But there are still some things to consider for the best results, and this starts with using the right type of chop.
Much like knowing how to cook different cuts of steak gives a better end result, it really helps to pick a piece of pork suitable for this low-and-slow technique. Cuts such as bone-in blade, shoulder, or sirloin chops are optimal, because the bone can help to protect and insulate the meat, and reduce the risk that it becomes dry. Options such as sirloin cuts especially suit slow cooking, as it's a great way to tenderize tough meat. Because bone-in chops can often have more fat and connective tissue, some people believe them to be more flavorful, too. But if you prefer, you can absolutely use boneless loin chops in the slow cooker.
While it's not essential to sear your meat before it goes in the slow cooker, it does give it a good crust and an appetizing color. And you can make sure your pork chops stay tasty and tender by adding a flavorful liquid such as broth, gravy, canned soup, or barbecue sauce to stop them drying out.