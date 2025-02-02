Forget The Oven, There's A Better Tool For Mouthwatering Pork Chops

Pork chops make a hearty and delicious meal, but there's always a way to make them even tastier. While there are plenty of ingredients that will give you tender pork chops that are also beautifully juicy and full of flavor, the method you use to cook the meat is just as important. Beyond making sure to brine your pork chops before cooking them, another way to get good results is to cook them in a slow cooker instead of the oven. It's easy, mainly hands-off, and is a great way to cook a larger batch of chops, which can sometimes be tricky on the stove. Plus, you can easily use the cooking liquid as a rich, savory gravy to spoon over the meat.

Now, as someone who loves using my slow cooker for just about everything I cook at home, this strategy is a perfect one as far as I'm concerned. Let's face it, chops are relatively straightforward, regardless of whether you make them in the oven, on the grill, or in a slow cooker. But each of those three options can result in a different consistency, texture, and taste depending on how you do it. Ultimately, though, making pork chops in the slow cooker can give your meal an interesting new vibe that you can't produce otherwise. And with a few simple tips, it might just become your new favorite way to serve the dish.