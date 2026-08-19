15 Aldi Items You Need To Build The Ultimate Ice Cream Sundae

If you're going to make a sundae, restraint is not what's called for. Fast food sundaes like the ones from McDonald's, Dairy Queen, and Sonic might stick with a single sauce, a squirt of whipped cream, and maybe a cherry or nuts if you're lucky, but when you're making your own, you can and should go to town with all the toppings. To make an inexpensive version of this dream dessert, look to the title for the answer. When shopping at Aldi, even the fanciest foods come at low, low prices.

So what goes into the ultimate sundae? Unless you're at the Iowa State Fair, hot beef, mashed potatoes, and gravy are right out. Sweet sauces, along with creamy and crunchy toppings, are what's needed, plus a few fun mix-ins for that Cold Stone Creamery effect. (This ice cream chain is, after all, one of Gen Z's favorite restaurants.) There might be one salty item to take the edge off all the sweetness, but for the most part, we feel that a truly spectacular sundae should put you in a sugar coma.