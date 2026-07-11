Nutella Vs Aldi Berryhill Hazelnut Spread: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

After the Ferrero chocolate company officially debuted Nutella in the 1960s, the brand would become synonymous with chocolate hazelnut spread. Through a blind taste test, The Takeout even determined that the best hazelnut cocoa spread was the gold standard, with Nutella performing better overall than three alternatives. Absent from that blind taste test however — and similarly missing from The Takeout's list of 12 Nutella alternatives ranked worst to best — is Aldi's proprietary Berryhill Hazelnut Spread.

When I compared Aldi's Popz probiotic sodas to Poppi probiotic sodas, I found the Aldi dupe superior. So, I headed back to my nearest Aldi store in the suburbs of Las Vegas and picked up jars of both Berryhill Hazelnut Spread and Nutella in order to determine if Aldi's dupe might once again outshine its name-brand inspiration. Ahead are my thoughts after trying both products, before my pick for whether Aldi's Berryhill Hazelnut Spread is actually better or just not quite up to par with classic Nutella.