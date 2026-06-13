Dupe Detective: Aldi Popz Vs Poppi

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

While no-sugar versions of name-brand sodas were once the go-to drink for health-conscious soft drink connoisseurs, some studies have come to suggest that diet soda is just as bad for your heart as the regular stuff. For those who no longer trust traditional diet sodas but still crave something sweet and fizzy, a new breed of probiotic, low-sugar soda has become a grocery store staple. Among the brands leading the trend are Poppi and Olipop, but plenty of competitors are hot on their heels — in early 2025, for example, Coca-Cola debuted a new drink line, coming for Olipop's throne.

Aldi is another company with its own proprietary prebiotic soda called Summit Popz, Summit being the label uses on most of its in-house drink products. Poppi also happens to be stocked at Aldi stores. I visited my local Aldi in the suburbs of Las Vegas and picked up three cans of Popz as well as the three closest Poppi flavors to determine which brand is superior. Ahead are my thoughts on both products, before my pick for the best prebiotic soda at Aldi.