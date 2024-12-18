The Ultimate Ranking Of Haribo Candies

In 1920, Hans Riegel got into the candy business, and borrowed his name for his new company — Haribo (HAns RIegel BOnn). In 1922, Haribo launched the Dancing Bear gummy, and the rest became a super sweet history or confection. Haribo went on to become a global icon, and perhaps the name in gummies.

The United States had to wait until 1982 to get its hands on a bag of Goldbears, and four decades on, Haribo is thriving with American candy lovers. As of 2024, the brand has 25 flavors on its full-time roster. They come in various shapes, sizes, forms, flavors, and themes. That is a lot of gelatin to wade through, but I sat down to decide once and forever which are the best and which ones deserve a rest, in this ultimate ranking.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.