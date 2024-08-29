How To Get Rid Of Seeds In A Watermelon
Nothing ruins a juicy bite of watermelon like encountering a pesky, bitter seed mid-chew. Even when you think you've scraped them all off, they seem to appear out of nowhere. But fear not — there's a simple way to prep your watermelon so you can enjoy it seed-free.
First, slice off one end of the watermelon to create a flat base (fun fact: Some folks in Japan grow square watermelons that sit perfectly without rolling!). Trim off the opposite end, and then stand the watermelon upright. Cut downward around the sides, removing the rind until all that's left is a solid, red chunk of watermelon. Make sure to get rid of every bit of the rind — it's bitter and doesn't belong in your bowl.
Next, cut the watermelon in half horizontally. Then, slice each half into pieces, just like you would slice a loaf of bread, to create manageable sections. Now for the fun part: Gently tear each watermelon "bread slice" apart with your hands. The watermelon will naturally split along the seed lines, making it easy to scoop out all the seeds. You might have to repeat this two to three times per slice. Finally, toss your seed-free chunks into a bowl, and enjoy the sweet taste of summer. To make it even tastier, a squeeze of lemon can enhance the watermelon's natural sweetness and add a refreshing tang.
Avoid these mistakes when de-seeding your watermelon
Before jumping head first into de-seeding your watermelon, it's wise to learn from the mistakes of watermelon de-seeders past. First and foremost, have a bowl handy for collecting the seeds as you remove them. This simple step keeps your workspace tidy and prevents seeds from accidentally mixing back in with your watermelon.
When it's time to cut the watermelon, having the right knife is everything. If you've ever tried tackling one with a small knife, you know it's next to impossible. Trust us, a sharp, long knife is your best friend for this task. Whether you're de-seeding the watermelon or cutting it into fun sticks like watermelon fries, a long knife makes all the difference with these sweet melons.
As you work, be careful not to over-handle the watermelon. Gently break each slice with your hands to expose the seeds without pressing too hard — this will help keep the fruit fresh. Too much handling can make it lose its juice and become mushy (we've learned this the hard way). Another common mistake is removing too much flesh along with the seeds. When scooping out seeds, it's easy to take out chunks of the fruit. Use a small spoon or melon baller to carefully extract the seeds while leaving as much watermelon intact as possible. By the way, don't go throwing your watermelon seeds in the trash — you can use them elsewhere.
Tasty ways to use watermelon seeds
Watermelon seeds are more than just something to spit out — they're actually a nutritious and tasty treat. While both white and black seeds are edible, the black seeds are fully matured and packed with nutrients — don't worry, eating them won't make a watermelon sprout in your belly. The seeds can be eaten raw, but roasting them with a bit of olive oil and salt makes for a crunchy snack. Enjoy them on their own, add them to salads, or sprinkle them over delicious soups.
For those who enjoy baking, watermelon seeds can be mixed directly into the batter of muffins or bread, just like you would with sunflower or pumpkin seeds. Watermelon seeds not only add a subtle, nutty flavor, they also boost the protein content, providing about 10 grams of protein per ounce. You can also candy watermelon seeds by caramelizing them in a pan with maple syrup. Once cooled, these sweet, crunchy seeds can be used in chocolate bark, sprinkled over pancakes, or mixed into granola.
If you have white, immature watermelon seeds, try adding them to your smoothie; they'll act as a natural thickener and give your drink a richer texture. If you prefer savory dishes, you can grind the dry, immature seeds into a powder to use as a binder in veggie burgers or falafel. So, the next time you're de-seeding a watermelon, don't toss the seeds — keep them in a bowl and explore some new recipes!