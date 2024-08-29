How To Get Rid Of Seeds In A Watermelon

Nothing ruins a juicy bite of watermelon like encountering a pesky, bitter seed mid-chew. Even when you think you've scraped them all off, they seem to appear out of nowhere. But fear not — there's a simple way to prep your watermelon so you can enjoy it seed-free.

First, slice off one end of the watermelon to create a flat base (fun fact: Some folks in Japan grow square watermelons that sit perfectly without rolling!). Trim off the opposite end, and then stand the watermelon upright. Cut downward around the sides, removing the rind until all that's left is a solid, red chunk of watermelon. Make sure to get rid of every bit of the rind — it's bitter and doesn't belong in your bowl.

Next, cut the watermelon in half horizontally. Then, slice each half into pieces, just like you would slice a loaf of bread, to create manageable sections. Now for the fun part: Gently tear each watermelon "bread slice" apart with your hands. The watermelon will naturally split along the seed lines, making it easy to scoop out all the seeds. You might have to repeat this two to three times per slice. Finally, toss your seed-free chunks into a bowl, and enjoy the sweet taste of summer. To make it even tastier, a squeeze of lemon can enhance the watermelon's natural sweetness and add a refreshing tang.

