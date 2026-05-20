2 Big Changes Coming To Subway In 2026

Subway isn't making too many moves in 2026, which makes some sense given the state of the economy. Then again, other fast food and fast casual chains seem to be working overtime trying to attract customers. Whether one approach is better than the other, we're hardly the ones to say, but there are signs Subway is struggling, so maybe it really should be doing more to get feet in the door. Will partnering with a prebiotic soda brand and doubling down on international expansion do the trick? Most of Subway's other big plans have already been rolled out for the year, but things haven't gone so well.

Subway tried to draw customers in with a loyalty program, which was implemented in December 2025 and promised free sandwiches after a certain number of purchases. Subway gave up on its Sub Club loyalty program in February 2026 after it realized it would lose too much money on it. This seems like a huge oversight given that all the company needed to do was run the numbers prior to spending all that money on marketing and getting customers fired up only to immediately disappoint them. If the person in charge of that debacle still works there, it would be a genuine miracle, and the flop should be studied at business school in the What Not To Do 101 class. The sandwich company is also trying to correct course by making a big change to its menu after 60 years and introducing a value menu, but only time will tell if the move is successful.