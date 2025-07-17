7 Unhealthiest And 6 Healthiest Orders At Subway
It's not easy finding healthy fast food, which is why Subway feels so promising. With the tagline "Eat Fresh," we expect this chain to deliver nutritious, made-to-order meals. However, not all menu items are created equal. While some would be considered healthy, others fall short, which isn't surprising given the quick-paced, mass-produced nature of fast food.
But before we begin, you might be wondering: Is Subway actually fast food? Truthfully, the chain blurs the lines between fast food and fast casual. You can order and pick up your food within minutes. But with all the fresh veggies and customizable options, it's hard to lump it in with places like McDonald's and KFC. And while there are nutritious items on the menu, assuming everything is healthy is one of the many things you're doing wrong when ordering at Subway. Luckily, we've done the research to help you navigate the menu wisely.
After reviewing nutrition information and ingredient lists across Subway's offerings, we've identified the healthiest and unhealthiest options available. Of course, customizations can make or break your order. Ordering a footlong obviously doubles the calorie content of a 6-inch, and drizzling loads of ranch on a salad changes the overall nutritional content. But for the sake of this article, we focused on preset meal options including 6-inch subs, wraps, salads, sides, soups, and bowls. So if you're trying to make better dining choices, read on to discover exactly why each item was deemed healthy or unhealthy.
Unhealthiest: Big Hot Pastrami Wrap
Subway's Big Hot Pastrami is available regionally and comes with a base of juicy pastrami, cheese, pickles, and mustard. You can order it on your choice of sandwich bread or a wrap, with the latter providing a larger serving size. That larger portion comes with its caveats, however, namely excessive calories. The Big Hot Pastrami Wrap has 860 calories, more than any other 6-inch sandwich, salad, or bowl on the menu. It has 53 grams of fat, 56 grams of carbs, and 46 grams of protein.
It's a hefty meal to say the least, and the macronutrients aren't the only alarming issue. The ingredient list sounds simple, but that pastrami meat isn't just cured beef. It contains sugar along with several additives like sodium erythorbate, sodium phosphate, and sodium nitrate. These chemicals are generally used to preserve meat or enhance its flavor, but they also contribute to the total sodium content of the meal. One wrap contains a whopping 2,930 milligrams of sodium, well over the total recommended daily intake of 2,000 milligrams. Of course, people have very different sodium needs depending on their lifestyle and health. But if you're watching that sodium intake, steer clear of this salty sammie.
Unhealthiest: Meatball Marinara Wrap
There are certain menu items Subway workers warn you to avoid, including the Meatball Marinara. This meal comes with meatballs soaked in marinara sauce with melted cheese and optional toppings. But apparently, the meatballs aren't always the freshest, according to workers on Reddit, and the meatball protocols aren't consistent across chains. Some may sit out for hours or even all day. However, it's not quality control we're worried about, but nutritional content. The Meatball Marinara Wrap has 810 calories with 43 grams of fat, 76 grams of carbs, and 32 grams of protein. It also has 2,040 milligrams of sodium, meaning the total calories and sodium rival that of the Big Hot Pastrami Wrap.
If you're consistently eating Subway's wraps, consider your overall sodium intake. While sodium helps your muscles and nerves function and controls blood pressure, consuming too much puts unnecessary stress on your kidneys, leading to high blood pressure and cardiovascular issues.
Notice a trend with Subway's unhealthiest menu items? So far, they're all wraps, which is no coincidence. Wraps have a larger serving size, meaning more calories and sodium. When trying to avoid these, stick to the 6-inch Meatball Marinara sub. Doing so will nearly halve the calories and sodium content of your meal. Better yet, opt for the Meatball Marinara Salad, which contains just 300 calories. Of course, these orders won't fix the hit-or-miss quality of those meatballs, but at least you won't be drowning in unnecessary calories — likely causing an energy crash later.
Unhealthiest: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Wrap
Craving breakfast from Subway? Subway employees urge you to think twice before ordering breakfast here because the eggs are rumored to be of poor quality. When you look at the ingredients in Subway's eggs, you realize they're exactly what you'd expect from a fast food joint. Subway's eggs are made with hydrogenated soybean oil along with questionable additives like xanthan gum, cellulose gum, and citric acid. So even if those eggs are cage-free, they're far from fresh.
But of all the breakfast options, the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Wrap takes the cake as the unhealthiest. It contains a scrambled egg patty, crispy bacon, and melted American cheese in a lavash-style bread. It's tied with the Big Hot Pastrami Sandwich for the most calorically-dense food on the menu, with 860 calories, which come from 53 grams of fat, 56 grams of carbs, and 40 grams of protein. And while you can technically add veggies to your breakfast wrap, it doesn't pair particularly well. So you end up with a meaty, carb-laden meal that's low in fiber and lacking fresh produce.
Unhealthiest: The Monster
The Monster comes with steak, bacon, a double portion of Monterey cheddar cheese, green peppers, red onions, and peppercorn ranch sauce on toasted artisan Italian bread. This sandwich is part of Subway's cheesesteak lineup — and if you're a diehard cheesesteak fan, you're probably thinking that traditional Philly cheesesteaks don't have bell peppers. While you're not wrong, this is one of the healthier ingredients in this sub. We're going to let it slide for now because, aside from the veggies, this sub is one of the unhealthiest items you can order at Subway.
A 6-inch Monster has 580 calories with 30 grams of fat, 42 grams of carbs, and 36 grams of protein. It also contains 11 grams of saturated fat and 105 milligrams of cholesterol. While these numbers aren't crazy, they're on the higher end compared to Subway's other sandwiches. Plus, it's one of several Subway menu items containing trans fat. According to Harvard Health, trans fat doesn't have any known health benefits. Instead, it can wreak havoc on your body, creating inflammation and destroying the balance between HDL and LDL cholesterol.
Unhealthiest: The Beast
With names like The Monster and The Beast, you expect a substantial sub. The fact that a 6-inch Beast contains 730 calories, with 44 grams of fat, 45 grams of carbs, and 40 grams of protein, isn't that surprising. Unfortunately, this sandwich isn't solely packed with energy, but a significant amount of preservatives and artificial flavorings, too.
The Beast is made with a whopping ½ pound of meat (per footlong, so ¼ pound for the 6-inch version) including pepperoni, salami, ham, turkey, and roast beef, along with double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and roasted garlic aioli on artisan Italian bread. While meat has nutritional benefits, heavily processed meat is another story. According to Healthline, processed meats have been linked to negative health outcomes like heart disease and bowel and stomach cancers. This may be due to nitrates, which are common in cured, processed, and deli meats — and are present in several of The Beast's meat ingredients.
We've all heard that nitrates can be bad for us. But what exactly are nitrates in processed meats? Harvard Health explains that nitrates are used to preserve flavor and prevent bacterial growth. However, the nitrates found in processed meats are different than those naturally occurring in our body. When you consume these chemical versions of nitrates, they interact with your stomach acid to form carcinogenic compounds.
Unhealthiest: The Boss Sub
The Boss Sub is an elevated version of the Meatball Marinara with added pepperoni. While this may give the sandwich a boost in the umami department, it doesn't do much for its nutritional content.
Pepperoni is made by mixing pork and sometimes beef with salt, flavorings, and preservatives, then curing them. This process sometimes uses excessive salt and questionable flavorings. In Subway's case, the company adds dextrose and corn syrup. While sugar is often necessary for the curing process, these options are considered cheaper and more processed than other varieties. The pepperoni also contains nitrates which, as mentioned, form carcinogenic compounds in the body.
A 6-inch Boss sandwich has 670 calories, 37 grams of fat, 54 grams of carbs, and 31 grams of protein. It has 1,710 milligrams of sodium and 16 grams of saturated fat (more than any other menu item on this list). While sodium and saturated fat aren't inherently bad for you, both quantity and quality matter. Processed meats with questionable ingredients aren't exactly a prime source.
Unhealthiest: Footlong Dippers
In the summer of 2024, Subway rolled out its Footlong Dippers. These lavash-wrapped breadsticks come in three flavors: pepperoni and cheese, chicken and cheese, and double cheese. Can you see the pattern here? Lots of cheese! Considering the fillings are wrapped in an entire foot of flatbread, you're also getting a massive amount of carbohydrates. What you're not getting, however, is many nutrients. The Footlong Dippers are essentially bread, cheese, and meat with zero veggies. The fact that you're dipping them into processed sauces doesn't help the matter.
One Pepperoni and Cheese Dipper contains 470 calories, 22 grams of fat, 51 grams of carbs, and 17 grams of protein. That's just 14% protein, with the rest of the calories coming from almost equal parts fat and carbs — the perfect storm for overeating. A study published in Cell Metabolism found that foods high in both fat and carbohydrates are easier to overeat because, calorie-for-calorie, they have a greater impact on the reward centers of the brain. This isn't exactly new information since you've likely experienced this phenomenon firsthand. Bingeing chicken salads isn't exactly easy — but bingeing pizza, or Subway's Footlong Dippers, absolutely.
Healthiest: Veggie Delight Sandwich
Subway's Veggie Delight Sandwich is a super-simple vegetarian option that combines all of Subway's most popular veggies: lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, and spinach. Without meat, there's plenty of extra room, so ask your sandwich artist to pile those veggies high. After all, vegetables are one of the most nutrient-dense foods, and eating a variety helps you get all the vitamins and minerals you need. Plus, of all of Subway's ingredients, fresh vegetables are the only ones that aren't processed and don't contain additives. Tomatoes are tomatoes, onions are onions — without a long list of questionable additives.
The Veggie Delight sandwich has 210 calories, 3 grams of fat, 39 grams of carbs, and 10 grams of protein. While it's fairly low in fats and protein, customizations can provide more macronutrient balance and enhance the overall nutritional value of this sub. Consider adding cheese for protein, and avocado and olive oil for healthy, natural fats. The type of bread you choose also matters. We recommend going for the hearty multigrain bread, since it has the highest fiber and protein content of all the six-inch sandwich options.
Healthiest: Veggie Patty Sub
One of the healthiest options to order at Subway is the Veggie Patty Sandwich. It comes with American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and a veggie patty on hearty multigrain bread. A 6-inch sub has 390 calories, 11 grams of fat, 56 grams of carbs, and 16 grams of protein. However, where this sub truly shines is in the fiber department. With 13 grams, it outdoes any other menu item. Fiber promotes healthy digestion by keeping things moving smoothly. It also supports healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels. And since fiber keeps you satisfied longer, you're less likely to overeat.
We also love that the vegan-friendly patty is made from natural ingredients. The patty is made primarily of vegetables, including carrots, onions, green beans, zucchini, and broccoli. It's seasoned with garlic, parsley, and black pepper for even more flavor. It does contain one ingredient that caught our attention, methyl cellulose – a plant-based gum used for thickening food products. But truth be told, almost all of Subway's ingredients, including breads, meats, and cheeses, have at least one additive — often multiple. In comparison, the Veggie Patty is fairly pure.
Healthiest: Rotisserie Chicken Protein Bowl
Protein bowls and salads tend to be more nutrient-dense than subs and wraps, mostly because they're on simple greens rather than starch-heavy breads. When we say nutrient-dense, we mean you get the most bang for your buck in terms of calories. These items are packed with vitamins and minerals despite having a lower calorie content. And when looking through all the protein bowl options, the Rotisserie Chicken excels in this regard.
The Rotisserie Chicken Protein Bowl has 220 calories, 8 grams of fat, 8 grams of carbs, and 31 grams of protein. It also boasts 60% of your daily recommended vitamin A, 30% of vitamin C, and 10% iron. None of this is surprising when you look at the simple yet nutritious ingredient list. The protein bowls come on a bed of lettuce with optional veggies like spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, and olives. Rotisserie-style chicken provides the bulk of calories and protein, which helps your muscles and bones stay healthy as you age. So if you're aiming for more protein without excessive calories, choose Subway's Protein Bowls or salads over subs or wraps.
Healthiest: Grilled Chicken Sub
When it comes to eating healthy, we recommend choosing foods that are as close to nature as possible. Unfortunately, many fast-food meals provide the polar opposite. With standard fast food meals, you get a plethora of hard-to-pronounce additives that do wonders for flavor, but not for your body. So when evaluating which Subway orders are the healthiest, we looked for sandwiches that contained natural rather than fake ingredients. And when analyzing the subs, we noticed the grilled chicken had fewer preservatives than its cured and deli meat counterparts — and it contained no nasty nitrates.
A 6-inch Grilled Chicken sub has 290 calories, 4 grams of fat, 40 grams of carbs, and 27 grams of protein. It boasts 30% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin A, which is higher than most sandwiches on the menu. However, if you want to pack even more nutrition into your meal, pile on as many fresh veggies as possible. Just make sure you're not overstuffing that sandwich. You want those veggies to end up in your mouth, not your lap.
Healthiest: Titan Turkey Sub
The Titan Turkey Sub has turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on artisan Italian bread. A 6-inch sandwich contains 490 calories, 23 grams of fat, 40 grams of carbs, and 30 grams of protein. The calorie content is fairly low compared to other meals, and the macronutrient balance is decent. So even if you pair that sandwich with a drink or sides, you're less likely to surpass your daily caloric needs.
The Titan Turkey uses oven-roasted turkey breast, which we consider one of Subway's healthier meats. With the chain's meats, additives are inevitable. But this sliced turkey has a shorter ingredient list than most, doesn't contain nitrates, and turkey breast and turkey broth are the primary players. For those watching sodium, saturated fat, or cholesterol, the Titan Turkey is also relatively low compared to other Subway Series Sandwiches. It has 1,310 milligrams of sodium, 7 grams of saturated fat, and 65 milligrams of cholesterol.
Healthiest: Chicken Noodle Soup
When we think about Subway, soup isn't the first thing that comes to mind. It's typically something we consume when feeling sick or craving comfort food. But if you're trying to eat healthy, it's one of the better options at Subway.
Soup isn't available at all Subway locations. But if your local chain carries soup, it'll be one of several flavors: Chicken Noodle, Broccoli Cheddar, and Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon. Despite sodium levels hovering around 1,000 mg per bowl, they're all fairly low in calories. However, chicken noodle is the lightest option with 70 calories, 3 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbs, and 7 grams of protein. If you're looking for a side dish that won't weigh you down, chicken noodle soup delivers. And thanks to its warm, comforting nature, it feels more filling than those calories suggest.
Most of Subway's meals contain preservatives, and chicken noodle soup is no exception. However, chicken noodle soup has the shortest ingredient list of all the soups, while still containing healthy items like white chicken meat, carrots, celery, parsley, and tomato concentrate. On its own, it would hardly be considered a full meal. But alongside a protein-packed bowl or salad, chicken noodle soup can provide extra nutrition while offering cozy, comfort-food vibes.
Methodology
To determine the unhealthiest and healthiest Subway orders, we first had to narrow down the menu. We focused on savory menu items, including six-inch subs, wraps, salads, bowls, soups, and sides. When evaluating these orders, we looked at total calories, macronutrient balance, overall nutritional content, and ingredient quality.
Items with fewer calories and those with a balance of fats, carbs, and protein were viewed as healthier, while those higher in calories and heavily skewed towards carbs, fat, or both were considered more unhealthy. We also looked at the ingredients of each menu order, prioritizing foods as close to nature as possible. Those with fewer additives and more vegetables and nutrients were considered healthier.