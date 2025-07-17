7 Unhealthiest And 6 Healthiest Orders At Subway

It's not easy finding healthy fast food, which is why Subway feels so promising. With the tagline "Eat Fresh," we expect this chain to deliver nutritious, made-to-order meals. However, not all menu items are created equal. While some would be considered healthy, others fall short, which isn't surprising given the quick-paced, mass-produced nature of fast food.

But before we begin, you might be wondering: Is Subway actually fast food? Truthfully, the chain blurs the lines between fast food and fast casual. You can order and pick up your food within minutes. But with all the fresh veggies and customizable options, it's hard to lump it in with places like McDonald's and KFC. And while there are nutritious items on the menu, assuming everything is healthy is one of the many things you're doing wrong when ordering at Subway. Luckily, we've done the research to help you navigate the menu wisely.

After reviewing nutrition information and ingredient lists across Subway's offerings, we've identified the healthiest and unhealthiest options available. Of course, customizations can make or break your order. Ordering a footlong obviously doubles the calorie content of a 6-inch, and drizzling loads of ranch on a salad changes the overall nutritional content. But for the sake of this article, we focused on preset meal options including 6-inch subs, wraps, salads, sides, soups, and bowls. So if you're trying to make better dining choices, read on to discover exactly why each item was deemed healthy or unhealthy.