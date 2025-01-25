Is Subway Considered Fast Food?

The easiest way to determine if Subway is a fast food restaurant or not is to consult QSR's 2024 list of the top 50 fast food chains, which lists the sandwich company at No. 8. But Subway has

complicated the question with attempts in recent years to rebrand and attract customers. These never-ending variations, which suggest that Subway will never learn its lesson from costly promotions or menu overhauls, make it easy to wonder if it is a fast food restaurant or not. But there are some basic elements that clearly define Subway as a fast food chain.

Fast food restaurants are a part of the limited service type of restaurants, which include fast casual, quick service, and other restaurants that don't offer table service from a wait staff. All limited service restaurants deliver food quickly, but fast casuals have a focus on healthy, quality food, design and service that encourages dining in, and lack a mascot or value-centered food options. A fast food restaurant invariably has a drive-thru and encourages taking the food to go. It also focuses on speed over quality and have several value options, especially options that target kids, as well as at least one mascot.

Subway is sometimes viewed as a fast casual restaurant because of its fresh food focus and renovations to encourage customers to dine in. However, the eateries also have value menu items, kids' meals with toys and incentives, and even drive-thrus. Ultimately, Subway's emphasis on speed negates some of the marketing speak on freshness and quality, like its Eat Fresh Refresh campaign. These qualities would seem to indicate that it's a member of the fast food crowd.