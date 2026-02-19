Subway 'Gave Up' On Its Sub Club Loyalty Program And Customers Aren't Happy
In December, Subway announced the return of its Sub Club loyalty program. The Sub Club, which initially shut down in 2005, offered customers a free footlong for every three they bought. Now, less than three months after the program relaunched, the chain is axing the free footlong in favor of a stripped-down points system.
A notice sent to Sub Club rewards members announced the chain will retire "fourth footlong free" reward on April 1, 2026. Members can keep earning rewards until then, but they'll lose the option to redeem them once the new system takes effect. After April 1, Sub Club members will earn 10 points for every $1 spent. Members can get a $2 discount once they rack up 400 points.
With the old system, Sub Club members could stack deals. A customer who used Subway's frequent $6.99 footlong offers could earn a free sandwich after spending just $20.97. After April 1, members will have to spend $40 to get $2 off.
Customers expressed their frustration on Reddit. "So Subway just gave up on the new reward system. Ugh," one Redditor wrote. "Pretty much the only reason I went back to Subway was because of the new rewards program," added another.
Sub Club changes come as Subway struggles
Subway's President, Damien Harmon, described the points system as "an interim solution." Reportedly, Subway is in the process of developing "the next evolution of Sub Club" with input from its franchise advisory council. The franchisees, at least, are likely happy to see the new system go. According to Restaurant Business, one franchisee described the program as "financial suicide" when it launched in December.
Fast food prices have surged over the past few years, and it's been hard for chains like Subway to adjust. The sandwich shop used to attract customers with promises of cheap eats. Now, fast food fans are reluctant to shell out $15 for a sub when they remember the restaurant's $5 footlong heyday.
Subway's lightning-fast Sub Club switcheroo is just one more sign the sandwich chain is struggling. In 2025, the chain, which once operated 27,000 locations, dropped below the 20,000 mark for the first time in 20 years. If the chain wants to prevent more closures, it will need to find a system that both brings in customers and keeps franchises from going under. Apparently, the relaunched Sub Club was not the fix the brand needed.