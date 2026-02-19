Subway 'Gave Up' On Its Sub Club Loyalty Program And Customers Aren't Happy

In December, Subway announced the return of its Sub Club loyalty program. The Sub Club, which initially shut down in 2005, offered customers a free footlong for every three they bought. Now, less than three months after the program relaunched, the chain is axing the free footlong in favor of a stripped-down points system.

A notice sent to Sub Club rewards members announced the chain will retire "fourth footlong free" reward on April 1, 2026. Members can keep earning rewards until then, but they'll lose the option to redeem them once the new system takes effect. After April 1, Sub Club members will earn 10 points for every $1 spent. Members can get a $2 discount once they rack up 400 points.

With the old system, Sub Club members could stack deals. A customer who used Subway's frequent $6.99 footlong offers could earn a free sandwich after spending just $20.97. After April 1, members will have to spend $40 to get $2 off.

Customers expressed their frustration on Reddit. "So Subway just gave up on the new reward system. Ugh," one Redditor wrote. "Pretty much the only reason I went back to Subway was because of the new rewards program," added another.