The Shady Reason Subway's Sub Club Reward System Was Phased Out

In 2002, Subway did the unthinkable: It surpassed the golden arches of McDonald's as the largest fast food chain in the U.S. by restaurant number. Then, in 2011, it became the largest chain in the entire world (though McDonald's has since reclaimed that title, and Subway has been pushed to third place by Starbucks). Still, not bad for a sometimes controversial brand. Subway has dealt with many public scandals, including the rolling back of a beloved rewards program, the Sub Club.

The Sub Club started all the way back in 1985 and allowed customers to purchase eight subs and get the ninth free. However, it had the rug pulled out from under it in 2005 for one simple reason: Customers were committing fraud. For each six-inch sub purchase, customers were given stamps to affix to the back of a Sub Club card. But not only were people selling the stamps, they were even going so far as to make counterfeits.