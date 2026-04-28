Subway Is Making A Big Change To Its Menu After 60 Years (And You'll Want To Know About It)
Subway is debuting something different after 60 years of limited time sandwiches and celebrity partnerships. For the first time ever, the fast-casual sandwich shop is launching a value menu. According to a press release from Subway, the Fresh Value Menu premiers today, April 28. It features 11 types of 6-inch sandwiches and four protein wraps, all made fresh and priced at under $5. The company is framing the value menu as a wholesome and filling alternative to other fast food value menus (Subway is considered fast food, after all). "This isn't a hashbrown, small side salad, or a cup of coffee," the press release says. "It's a six-inch sandwich full of protein and veggies, with most items boasting more than 20 grams of protein and fewer than 500 calories."
The release of the Fresh Value Menu is part of Subway's ongoing answer to being one fast food chain that's being left in the dust. It offers fan-favorite sandwiches and wraps, enticing customers back with nostalgic ingredients for a lower price. The menu also includes Protein Pockets, a line of items introduced earlier this year and developed to answer customer demand for protein-packed items.
What you'll find on the Subway's Fresh Value Menu
The Fresh Value Menu features a rotating 6-inch Sub of the Day for $4.99. A different sandwich is highlighted every day of the week under this section of the menu. The Sub of the Day is Meatball Marinara on Monday, Classic Tuna on Tuesday, Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki on Wednesday, and Oven-Roasted Turkey on Thursday. On Friday the Black Forrest Ham is the Sub of the Day, on Saturday it's the Italian B.M.T., and on Sunday it's the Spicy Italian.
Alongside the Sub of the Day are six beloved classic sandwiches. You'll be able to get the B.L.T., the Cold Cut Combo, Baja Chicken, Peppercorn Ranch Chicken, Turkey Ham, and the Italian Trio. You'll also find two new sandwiches on the Fresh Value Menu. The Ham & Salami value menu sandwich features Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, and Italian-style Provolone. The Spicy Pepperoni value menu sandwich is made with aged pepperoni and Pepper Jack cheese. If you're not interested in sandwiches, grab yourself a Protein Pocket. These protein wraps are made with flour tortillas filled with the same ingredients as the sandwiches, and they feature customer-favorite sauces (here's the Subway sauce technique for a way more satisfying order).