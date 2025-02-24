The Subway Sauce Technique For A Way More Satisfying Order
If you live in the United States, chances are you've dined at Subway at some point in your life — after all, Subway has the most locations of any fast food chain in the country. However, even regular diners at the chain restaurant are likely unaware that asking your sandwich maker to add sauce to your sandwich before adding the vegetables can give you a far more satisfying meal.
Now, this might seem like a minute change, but when it comes specifically to the condiments, it can make a world of difference in taste and texture. More specifically, asking them to put the sauce on before the veggies can give your Subway sandwich a far more delicious combination of flavors without actually changing any of the ingredients that you know and love. So, if you've eaten at Subway a lot in the past and want to change your order, you have a few options: Switch things up entirely by ordering a Subway personal pizza instead or simply modify the order in which your sandwich is made to garner more ideal results than you are likely used to.
Sauce placement is key to getting the most out of your Subway sandwich
While not a completely groundbreaking technique, the strategy of asking for sauce before your veggies could grant you a more uniform sandwich akin to one you'd likely make at home alongside all the delicious condiments and toppings that make Subway great, though yes, it is still a fast food restaurant. By asking for your desired sauces to be added to the sandwich earlier in the process, it allows them to soak into the meat or bread instead of lying on top of the vegetables, which can easily slide out as you eat.
This advice was passed down to Subway diehards by a Redditor who used to work at the restaurant and learned about the improvement during their tenure. While some were intrigued and delighted by the minor modification and what it could mean for their next Subway sandwich, others were concerned that it could disrupt the flow of the Subway line in the event that the restaurant is busy. If this is the case, you might find yourself reverting to the typical order of things, though other Subway workers agree that they have no problem shaking things up if a customer asks them to do so.