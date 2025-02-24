The Subway Sauce Technique For A Way More Satisfying Order

If you live in the United States, chances are you've dined at Subway at some point in your life — after all, Subway has the most locations of any fast food chain in the country. However, even regular diners at the chain restaurant are likely unaware that asking your sandwich maker to add sauce to your sandwich before adding the vegetables can give you a far more satisfying meal.

Now, this might seem like a minute change, but when it comes specifically to the condiments, it can make a world of difference in taste and texture. More specifically, asking them to put the sauce on before the veggies can give your Subway sandwich a far more delicious combination of flavors without actually changing any of the ingredients that you know and love. So, if you've eaten at Subway a lot in the past and want to change your order, you have a few options: Switch things up entirely by ordering a Subway personal pizza instead or simply modify the order in which your sandwich is made to garner more ideal results than you are likely used to.