How Much Aldi Shoppers Spend On A Typical Shopping Trip, According To Reddit

Aldi is now the third biggest grocery retailer in the United States by number of stores and the chain has big plans for 2026 including opening 800 additional locations. The European supermarket's popularity is impressive but not surprising in an era of rising grocery prices and health-conscious consumers. It offers cash-strapped shoppers who don't want to feel like they're on a budget premium products at low prices. Aldi can sell things like organic produce and grass fed beef despite being a budget supermarket because most products are white labelled. Because it doesn't have to spend money advertising and marketing specific products, it can offer low prices without cutting corners on quality. But how much does a full grocery haul at Aldi really cost? We turned to Reddit to get the tea on what real Aldi shoppers spend on their groceries and how the supermarket compares to other options.

Overall, Aldi came out looking pretty good. Using cart fullness as a vaguely scientific metric to compare grocery hauls, two Redditors with children, Rightintheear and Cutesalad8000, reported spending $200 to $250 (with a potential trip to Walmart on the side). Other Reddit posters confirm these numbers, with According_profile471 commenting that a full cart at Aldi costs around $200 dollars and lasts their family of three two weeks. The most frugal of Redditors, like no_clever_name_yet, manage keep grocery bills down with great meal planning, spending only "$80 or so every week for a family of 4." Granted, this is supplemented with trips to other grocers. Still, this is pretty impressive given that single Redditors like Excalibur106 and couples like Slow_way7407 are spending about the same amount.