The Number One Thing You Can Do To Cut Back On Grocery Bills

In the United States, the cost of food has increased by 23.6% between 2020 and 2024, and higher grocery prices have changed the way we shop. Many consumers are actively seeking ways to get more bang for their buck to feed their families without going broke. So far, one of the best ways to cut down on that grocery bill is to meal plan. Meal planning for your budget is sort of like what your favorite gym buddy does, but it's simply to ensure you're not overspending or wasting food. The amount of food waste in the United States is estimated to be between 30% to 40% of the entire food supply, meaning your household likely wastes at least some of the groceries you buy.

You can start planning by organizing your meals based on factors such as your family's schedules and dietary preferences. If you know a busy schedule is ahead, it's worth including a few slow cooker meals that you can either start the night prior or in the morning before leaving the house. You don't have to make every meal in advance and stash it in the freezer, but it may be a good idea for when time is minimal. Pre-planning a few easy grab-and-go breakfasts can help save money by preventing any last-minute fast food stops on the way to work or school. With each meal planned out, you'll be able to see which ingredients can be used for different meals on multiple days, like noodles, rice, or tortillas. Grocery shopping once per week will save you money by encouraging you to meal plan based on the ingredients you have on hand. And, fewer random trips to the store mean fewer impulse buys, especially if you're utilizing current coupons that may be available in that grocery store's app.