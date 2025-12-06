How To Create A Grocery Shopping List You'll Actually Stick To

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grocery prices have changed the way we shop, but many consumers have started making grocery lists (with the best intentions) only to have their plans thwarted amidst the store's aisles. Between forgotten items, items we already had, and impulse buys, grocery lists wind up being a cute attempt at defense in a world pitted against them. There are a few things you can do to reinforce the power of the grocery list. Start by planning out your week. Grocery shopping just once per week can save you money and help you have a solid mental image of what you need from the store. Make note of what you have currently in your fridge, freezer, and pantry, then take a look at your schedule for the week. If you're home more, you'll likely need to plan more meals.

Choose several recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (don't forget to include some snacks in your list, either), then add the ingredients to your shopping list. You can do this all in one go or as the meal ideas come to you throughout the week. The Sweetzer & Orange meal planner notepad is a great tool for planning your meals and shopping list. If you make your list all at once, download the apps for your go-to stores to check what items are on sale. If you plan your meals around sale items, this will not only help you enter the store with a focused mind, but will save money too. If you're still struggling with impulse buys at the store, try using curbside pick-up or grocery delivery and only order the items on your list.