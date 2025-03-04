For The Ultimate Ice Cream Sundae, Use A Frozen Breakfast Classic
Ice cream sundaes are as good as it gets when it comes to frozen desserts, but you can always improve on perfection in one way or another. There are plenty of ingredients you can add to the top of your homemade sundae (like peanut butter and hot fudge), but none quite stack up to what you can put beneath it. A frozen waffle is the perfect vehicle for your ice cream sundae – and the perfect addition to your go-to list of late-night desserts.
Now, while either frozen or homemade waffles work, the frozen variety keeps the process from getting too complicated. Simply stick to your ideal sundae recipe and throw one or two waffles in the toaster. You could just as easily turn the dessert into an incredibly sweet sandwich for you to enjoy with minimal effort by placing a waffle on top and bottom.
The combination gives your ice cream sundae a soft-yet-crunchy boost in flavor that's practically world-changing. Given the fact that waffle cones — which are made from a slightly thinner version of the batter used to make standard waffles — are one of the most popular vehicles for ice cream already, it makes all the sense in the world that a frozen waffle lends itself tremendously well to a sundae.
Waffle ice cream sundaes can be made even better with extra attention
We don't even need to stop there. Frozen waffle ice cream sundaes can be made even better with just a bit more work. Among the lengthy list of ways to improve frozen waffles is the tactic of frying them in a pan which can give the waffles an even more noticeable crispiness (which contrasts great with velvety ice cream). Preparing frozen waffles in an air fryer rather than a toaster can also give the treat an enhanced texture.
Making waffles from scratch can improve this mash-up even more, so long as you have the time and energy to commit to it. While Eggo or Kodiak waffles will likely satisfy your sweet tooth, making the waffle batter yourself opens the ice cream waffle combo up to a whole world of new possibilities. With the help of a waffle iron, you can make waffles with mix-ins like chocolate chips to accompany a hot fudge sundae or add pieces of bacon to give the sweet dessert a savory twist unlike any other.