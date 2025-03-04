For The Ultimate Ice Cream Sundae, Use A Frozen Breakfast Classic

Ice cream sundaes are as good as it gets when it comes to frozen desserts, but you can always improve on perfection in one way or another. There are plenty of ingredients you can add to the top of your homemade sundae (like peanut butter and hot fudge), but none quite stack up to what you can put beneath it. A frozen waffle is the perfect vehicle for your ice cream sundae – and the perfect addition to your go-to list of late-night desserts.

Now, while either frozen or homemade waffles work, the frozen variety keeps the process from getting too complicated. Simply stick to your ideal sundae recipe and throw one or two waffles in the toaster. You could just as easily turn the dessert into an incredibly sweet sandwich for you to enjoy with minimal effort by placing a waffle on top and bottom.

The combination gives your ice cream sundae a soft-yet-crunchy boost in flavor that's practically world-changing. Given the fact that waffle cones — which are made from a slightly thinner version of the batter used to make standard waffles — are one of the most popular vehicles for ice cream already, it makes all the sense in the world that a frozen waffle lends itself tremendously well to a sundae.