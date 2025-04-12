How Hot Beef Sundaes Went From The Iowa State Fair To The Senate

With more than 200 food stands, the Iowa State Fair has all the classic fair foods, including corn dogs and deep fried Twinkies. It also boasts over-the-top eats like lobster corn dogs, buckets of cookies, and a curious but adored treat called a hot beef sundae. Created in 2006 for the Iowa State Fair by the Iowa Beef Council, hot beef sundaes quickly became the food to sample at the fair, and within just a couple of years, the sundaes began popping up at other state fairs around the country. They've even been served at fairs in Canada.

The dish is, first and foremost, an Iowan specialty, and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was very keen to introduce her colleagues to it. She did so at the Capitol in Washington D.C. during 2018 when she hosted a lunch called "Thursday Lunch Group." The lunch menu looked like it could have been taken from the Iowa fairgrounds themselves. Senator Ernst made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter on the day of the lunch, stating, "Loved showing my colleagues a little taste of #Iowa at today's lunch! Nothin' says the Iowa State Fair like some hot beef sundaes, Iowa pork chops, loaded tater tot on a stick, Mexican street corn, butter cow with rolls, ice cream from LeMars, IA." Senator Ernst even repeated the trick in 2021 when she once again gave colleagues the opportunity to try hot beef sundaes. This time the sundaes were served alongside another interesting-sounding dish: Greek Salad on a Stick.