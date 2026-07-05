15 Unexpectedly Fancy Aldi Foods To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

One of the biggest myths non-Aldi shoppers believe about the chain is that it only carries cut-rate grocery staples. I admit, I was unimpressed on my first visit many years ago, but this was because I failed to look past the generic labels and cut-open cardboard boxes to see that Aldi actually offers some pretty bougie items among the bargain-bin basics. Now I count it as one of my favorite stores. Even though I'm still a bit cheesed off about that blind box promo (don't do that again, Aldi), on my trip I'll still be exploring the latest Aisle of Shame finds and haunting the frozen foods section in hope of seeing my favorite marzipan mousse cake return once more.

One reason I keep coming back to Aldi is that it's pretty much the perfect grocery store for me, offering all of the budget-priced basics along with a fair number of gourmet goodies. With what I save on everyday items, I figure I can splurge on a few treats, too.

Even Aldi's fancier foods are generally not that expensive. It's thanks to Aldi that I've tried wagyu burgers, and both charcuterie-style meats and imported European chocolate are something I regularly have in the fridge. (The latter two items are among the must-buy Aldi items I recommend for first-time shoppers.) In fact, many of the products on this list come in at under $5 (even the wagyu), with others just a few cents over. The only items that are significantly more expensive — crab legs and duck — are still priced lower than you might pay elsewhere.